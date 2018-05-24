Best camera-phones under Rs 20,000 (May 2018)

From Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro to Nokia 6.1 (2018), here is a list of some of the best camera phones you can pick under Rs 20,000 From Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro to Nokia 6.1 (2018), here is a list of some of the best camera phones you can pick under Rs 20,000

Smartphone cameras have evolved tremendously over the past few years. Even the smartphones in the budget segment are now capable of taking some striking shots with good colour reproduction and details. In the last two years, we witnessed a good bunch of smartphones in the sub-Rs 20,000 price range offering decent performance and good image quality. With good camera being a primary demand from the user’s end, OEMs are now putting emphasis on the camera department. But with the enhancement in this segment, picking out the best from the lot has become harder these days.

In case you are more into shooting photographs than gaming, and are looking for a handset that offers good image quality and doesn’t cost a bomb, we have compiled a list of five smartphones to narrow your quest for the best in this segment. Here are the best camera smartphones that you can get for a price lower than Rs 20,000.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro [6GB RAM/64GB] (Rs 16,999)

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro features vertically stacked dual rear cameras combining 12MP+5MP sensors with f/2.2 and f/2.0 aperture respectively. The sensors are made by Sony and Samsung and offer real-time filters, Portrait mode, HDR mode, Panorama mode, Manual mode etc. The camera on the Redmi Note 5 Pro produces images in vivid colour in well-lit conditions with decent detail retention. At the front, it features a 20MP Sony IMX376 sensor with LED selfie-light.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro features dual rear cameras combining 12MP+5MP sensors with f/2.2 and f/2.0 aperture respectively The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro features dual rear cameras combining 12MP+5MP sensors with f/2.2 and f/2.0 aperture respectively

The front-facing camera pairs with Beauty 4.0 AI algorithm and offer several filters to enhance the skin texture. Other aspects on the Redmi Note 5 Pro include Snapdragon 636 mobile platform, 5.99-inch full HD+ 18:9 display and huge 4000mAh battery. The handset just yesterday received Android 8.1 Oreo-based MIUI 9.5.6 stable update. If you want to save some cash, opt for the 4GB RAM variant that costs Rs 2000 lower. All other specifications and features remain the same.

Huawei P20 Lite (Rs 19,999)

Huawei’s mid-range smartphone, the Huawei P20 Lite is another phone in the list that offers good image quality. Similar to the Redmi Note 5 Pro it has vertically stacked dual cameras on the rear side. The Huawei P20 Lite sports a 16MP primary lens and 2MP secondary lens. The cameras on the phone provide good shots with bright colours in good lighting conditions. It also gives you the option to add bokeh effect to the photos in Portrait mode. Up front, it comes with a 24MP camera with f/2.0 aperture and 3D portrait lighting effect.

The Huawei P20 vertically stacked 16MP+2MP dual rear sensors The Huawei P20 vertically stacked 16MP+2MP dual rear sensors

A trimmed down version of Huawei’s flagship, P20 Pro, the P20 Lite flaunts impressive glass and metal design, brilliant colour schemes and Android Oreo-based EMUI 8.0. The phone features a 5.84-inch full HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) FullView display with 19:9 aspect ratio with an iPhone X-like notch. Underneath the device sits Huawei’s Kirin 659 SoC accompanied by 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage that can be expanded further with a microSD card.

Honor 7X [4GB RAM/64GB] (Rs 15,999)

If the camera is the only thing you were considering the P20 Lite for, and not for the notch display and design, you might be better off buying the Honor 7x for Rs 15,999 that has the same set of rear cameras and same innards as the P20 Lite. And you will also end up saving a good 20% to 35% of your hard earned money. The phone features the same 16MP+2MP dual rear camera combination and an 8MP front-facing camera.

The Honor 7X features the same 16MP+2MP dual rear camera combination and an 8MP front-facing camera. The Honor 7X features the same 16MP+2MP dual rear camera combination and an 8MP front-facing camera.

It has a 5.93-inch FHD+ 18:9 display, Kirin 659 SoC and a 3340mAh battery. The design is quite elegant too with curved glass up front and metal at the back. The only bad thing about thing this phone is that it still runs Android Nougat OS and Honor hasn’t shared any detail yet about when they are planning to roll out Android Oreo for the Honor 7X. Again, if you want to save some more money, you can opt for the 4GB RAM/32GB storage variant that costs a good Rs 3000 less and pop in a microSD card to cover up for the 32GB extra storage for a fraction of the price difference.

Nokia 6.1 (2018) [4GB RAM/64GB] (Rs 18,990)

The second-generation Nokia 6 came with some brilliant features and two-tone finish aluminium body. The smartphone carries Carl Zeiss branded 16MP lens (f/2.0 aperture) that offers some impressive shots in good lighting condition. The HDR mode on the phone delivers good detail, and colour balance. Up front, the Nokia 6.1 features an 8MP wide-angle lens that comes with Bothie mode for dual-sight shots.

The Nokia 6.1 (2018) sports Carl Zeiss branded 16MP lens with f/2.0 aperture The Nokia 6.1 (2018) sports Carl Zeiss branded 16MP lens with f/2.0 aperture

Other aspects on the phone include a 5.5-inch 1080p display with 16:9 aspect ratio, powerful mid-range Snapdragon 630 SoC with 4GB RAM and 64GB expandable storage. It supports fast charging and 360-degree OZO audio recording technology. Besides the Carl Zeiss optics, another goody on the phone is that with comes with the purest version of Android (Android One) with no bloatware.

Oppo F5 [4GB RAM/32GB] (Rs 17,990)

If you are among those users who like to take good pictures from the front and rear cameras both, then you can pick the Oppo F5 that comes with a huge 20MP front camera and a 16MP rear camera. The front camera has AI-powered beautification technology to enhance selfies clicked on the phone. It has Bokeh mode as well and Iris tool to make the eyes look brighter (yes, you read that right).

The Oppo F5 features a 20MP front-facing camera with AI Beautification technology The Oppo F5 features a 20MP front-facing camera with AI Beautification technology

The phone features a tall 6-inch full HD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, MediaTek Helios P23 octa-core SoC, ColorOS 3.2 based on Android Nougat and 3200mAh battery. The Oppo F5 4GB RAM/32GB storage version is available online for a price of Rs 17,990.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd