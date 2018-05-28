Best camera phones from the previous generation that are still a good buy

Here is a list of some of the smartphones that may be a year old but are equipped with great imaging sensors and worth buying even today Here is a list of some of the smartphones that may be a year old but are equipped with great imaging sensors and worth buying even today

Smartphone camera technology has improved over the past few years and it has now become a key selling point in the premium and even in the mid-range segment. While smartphone manufacturers are pushing their limits to bring the best in the imaging department, they at times set such high standards in a device that they fail to beat it in its successor. In such cases, buying the earlier generation model is not a bad idea, especially if camera quality is what you crave above all. We have listed some of the smartphones that may be a year old but are equipped with great imaging sensors and worth buying even today. Some of them may not be around for too long.

Moto G5 Plus (Rs 12,999)

The Moto G5 Plus is a capable all-rounder under Rs 15,000. The smartphone equips a 12MP primary sensor with dual flash. The camera on the Moto G5S delivers sharp and vibrant images with good contrast. It has Dual-Pixel AF that offer accurate focus on the subject. The 12MP sensor on the Moto smartphone is capable of shooting good photos even in low light condition.

Up front, the Moto G5 Plus carries a 5MP camera sensor that comes with various shooting modes along with wide-angle selfie. The smartphone features a Snapdragon 625 SoC, 5.2-inch full HD (1920 x 1080 pixel resolution) display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection on top. The phone runs stock Android Nougat OS and packs a decent 3000mAh battery.

Xiaomi Mi A1 (Rs 13,999)

Xiaomi Mi A1 went out of stock in India last month but the company cited that the smartphone hasn’t been discontinued. The first Android One smartphone from the company, the Mi A1 packed brilliant cameras in the mid-range price category. The dual 12MP sensors on the rear side offer 2x lossless zoom which is hard to find in this segment. The dual camera array carries a 12MP wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 12MP telephoto lens with f/2.6 aperture. The Xiaomi Mi A1 offers striking portraits in good light conditions, retaining true tone colours.

The HDR mode on the stock camera app is quite effective and adds dynamic range to the photographs. At the front, the Mi A1 has a 5MP camera capable of shooting good selfies in well-lit conditions. It features a 5.5-inch full HD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Onboard, the Mi A1 has Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 625 processor paired with 4GB RAM. The Mi A1 runs pure stock Android Oreo OS with the assurance of future security patch and updates for two years since its launch.

Honor 8 (Rs 12,999)

Another mid-range handset in this list is Honor’s old flagship model from last year, the Honor 8. Encased in a gorgeous glass design, the Honor 8 comes with 12MP dual rear cameras one for RGB and another for monochrome. The dual lenses accommodate hybrid autofocus and f/2.2 aperture. With the RGB and monochrome setup, the Honor 8 is capable of taking photos with great sharpness and vibrant colours.

It offers good dynamic range and courtesy of the wide aperture mode, a user can change the focus point once the image is taken. The dual cameras deliver solid performance even in low-light conditions. Up front, it has an 8MP camera. The Honor 8 features a 5.2-inch 1080p display, carries Huawei’s HiSilicon Kirin 950 chipset with 4GB RAM and packs a 3000mAh battery. It runs Android Nougat.

Nokia 8 (Rs 27,583)

HMD Global’s first flagship smartphone, the Nokia 8 made its debut last year. While many criticised the handset for its design, its dual Carl Zeiss branded camera sensors stand out in the imaging area. The Nokia 8 features dual 13MP sensors at the back, one for RGB and another for monochrome. The cameras on the smartphone produce punchy colours with good amount of sharpness and detail on the subject. Even in low-light with few adjustments, the dual rear cameras manage to provide good images.

At the front, the Nokia 8 has a 13MP sensor that comes with f/2.0 aperture. Talking about other features, the smartphone includes a crisp 5.3-inch Quad HD display, high-end Snapdragon 835 chipset, 4GB RAM and near stock Android UI. The smartphone received Android Oreo update in February this year.

Samsung Galaxy S7 (Rs 27,600)

This two-year-old flagship smartphone from Samsung came with a tweaked design and brilliant imaging sensor. The Samsung Galaxy S7 features a 12MP rear camera and comes with wide f/1.7 aperture to produce brighter images. The smartphone offers excellent image quality with good amount of detail in broad daylight. The colours are vibrant with good contrast and dynamic range. The camera app provides Pro mode that manually allows you to adjust ISO, shutter speed, exposure compensation and white balance.

The HDR mode further manages to retain detail, balancing highlights and shadows to produce natural-coloured images. Up front, it has a 5MP camera that comes with f/1.7 aperture and screen fill flash. Other aspects on the phone include a sharp 5.1-inch Quad HD Super AMOLED display, Exynos 8890 chipset and 3000mAh battery.

