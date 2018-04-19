Are you sure you want to delete your WhatsApp account permanently?

Before deleting a WhatsApp account, you should keep in mind that once you delete your account from WhatsApp, it will permanently erase your entire message history Before deleting a WhatsApp account, you should keep in mind that once you delete your account from WhatsApp, it will permanently erase your entire message history

WhatsApp is undoubtedly a must-have app for every smartphone user in India. So it is unlikely that you may suddenly want to stop using that, no matter what. But given the recent Facebook-Cambridge Analytica data breach, people have raised enough suspicion about WhatsApp sharing user data with Facebook. Or you may be simply trying to cut down on the distraction WhatsApp may be causing. Whatever the reason may be, deleting a WhatsApp account is fairly easy. All you have to do is navigate to settings and find an option that allows users to do just that.

But before deleting a WhatsApp account, you should keep in mind that once you delete your account from WhatsApp, it will permanently erase your entire message history. Meaning, all your messages and chat history including your group conversations, media (pictures and videos) and everything else will cease to exist from the phone and Google Drive too. So once you are done deleting your WhatsApp, you cannot restore a backup next time you sign up for an account using the same mobile number.

Deleting a WhatsApp account also results in deletion of your entire Google Drive backup associated with the same. So if you have made up your mind about pulling the trigger on WhatsApp and want to proceed, the procedure is as follows:



Step 1: Open WhatsApp and go to Settings. Tap the ‘More options’ menu at top right corner of your WhatsApp. A dropdown list should appear. Now tap the ‘Settings’ option.

Step 2: You will come across a variety of options to configure. But since you are deleting your WhatsApp account, tap the ‘Account’ option.

Step 3: Under Account settings, WhatsApp will show a list of several other options to choose from. Simply tap the option ‘Delete my account.’

Step 4: Once you tap that, WhatsApp will prompt a little warning about things you will lose access to once you delete your account i.e., chat history, groups, Google Drive backup etc.

Step 5: To finally delete your account, confirm your country code and enter a mobile number associated with your WhatsApp account. Now, tap ‘Delete My Account.’

End of distractions! Well, some of them at least.

