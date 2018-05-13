Amazon Summer Sale 2018: Best smartphone deals worth considering

Amazon Summer Sale 2018: Here are some of the best smartphones deals right from Motorola Moto G5S Plus to Apple iPhone SE. Amazon Summer Sale 2018: Here are some of the best smartphones deals right from Motorola Moto G5S Plus to Apple iPhone SE.

Amazon Summer Sale 2018 kicks off today (May 13) and ends May 16. The limited period sale not only offers products across different categories at discounted rates but also lets customers benefit from some additional offers, courtesy of strategic partnerships with banking and telecom companies. To name a few, if you shop with Amazon Pay balance, you receive 10% cash back up to Rs 300 per customer. Furthermore, customers shopping with ICICI Bank cards get additional 10% cashback up to Rs 1,500. So, here we have compiled a list of top smartphone deals that are worth considering on Amazon.

Motorola Moto G5S Plus (Rs 12,999)

Motorola Moto G5S Plus

As part of Amazon’s limited period sale, the Moto G5S Plus is currently retailing at the price of Rs 12,999 online. What’s more, you can avail up to Rs 11,407 off with exchange. Available in two colour options Blush Gold and Lunar Grey. Up front is a 5.5-inch display featuring 1,920 x 1,080 Full HD resolution. Inside is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 625 chipset, 4GB RAM and 64GB expandable storage. It houses 13MP + 13MP dual rear cameras and packs a 3,000mAh battery. Near stock Android is an added perk.

Honor 8 Pro (Rs 21,499)

Honor 8 Pro Honor 8 Pro

Honor 8 Pro is up for grabs at a discounted price of Rs 21,499. However, you can avail additional savings up to Rs 10,407 with exchange. It has 2,560 x 1,440 pixels stretched across a 5.7-inch screen, resulting in 515 ppi pixel density. The handset is powered by Huawei’s HiSilicon Kirin 960 chipset and 6GB RAM. Internally, there is a 4,000mAh battery and 128GB of expandable storage. As for optics, Honor 8 Pro features 12MP+12MP dual rear cameras and an 8MP front shooter.

Honor 8 (Rs 11,999)

Honor 8 Honor 8

Here is yet another Honor-branded handset making to the list of today’s top smartphone deals on Amazon. Although it costs Rs 11,999, Amazon allows users to benefit from up to Rs 10,407 off with exchange. Honor 8 sports a 5.2-inch Full HD (1,920 x 1,080 pixels) screen. Powering the handset is HiSilicon’s Kirin 950 octa-core chipset and 4GB of RAM. It has two 12MP lenses on the back while on the front, there is an 8MP camera for selfies and video calls. It carries a 3,000mAh battery under the hood.

Motorola Moto X4 32GB (Rs 18,999)

Motorola Moto X4 Motorola Moto X4

A discounted Motorola Moto X4 starts at Rs 18,999 for 32GB and goes up to Rs 22,999 for the 6GB RAM/64GB expandable storage variant. The former can be availed at additional Rs 13,407 off with exchange. It comes with a 5.2-inch full HD display, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 630 chipset, 3GB RAM (depending on the internal storage) and 3,000mAh battery. The IP68 certified Moto X4 provides 12MP + 8MP dual rear cameras and 16MP front-facing camera. However, the 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant seems like better value for money at Rs 20,999 if you can find it in stock on Amazon. Else head to Flipkart for the same.

Apple iPhone SE (Rs 17,999)

If you were looking to buy an Apple iPhone SE, this may be the perfect time. It is available to purchase on Amazon at the price of Rs 17,999. However, the handset can further be discounted up to Rs 10,407 with exchange. If you are planning to start your journey with Apple’s iOS ecosystem, Apple iPhone SE is an ideal option to take your first step.

Disclaimer: These were the prices at the time of publishing. Since it’s a sale, prices may vary throughout the day. So hurry up and don’t miss the desired deal.

