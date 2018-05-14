Amazon Summer Sale 2018: Best offers on smartphones under Rs 10,000

Amazon Summer Sale 2018: Here we have listed some of the best smartphone offers under Rs 10,000 i.e., LG Q6, Samsung Galaxy J7 Nxt, Xiaomi Redmi 4, Asus Zenfone 3 Laser and more. Amazon Summer Sale 2018: Here we have listed some of the best smartphone offers under Rs 10,000 i.e., LG Q6, Samsung Galaxy J7 Nxt, Xiaomi Redmi 4, Asus Zenfone 3 Laser and more.

Amazon Summer Sale 2018 offers products across different categories at discounted rates. Some of the offers are as follows: If you shop with Amazon Pay balance, you receive 10% cashback up to Rs 300 per customer. Furthermore, customers shopping with ICICI Bank cards get additional 10% cashback up to Rs 1,500. So, here we have compiled a list of top smartphone deals that are worth considering under Rs 10,000. The prices mentioned below aren’t inclusive of cashbacks:

LG Q6 (Rs 9,999)

LG Q6 with a 5.5-inch FullVision display is currently retailing in India at a discounted price of Rs 9,999. If you prefer a phone that belongs to a well-known brand and offers attractive looks under Rs 10,000, LG Q6 is a pretty good option. For additional discount, you can avail up to Rs 8,623 off with exchange. LG Q6 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 chip, 3GB of RAM and 3,000mAh battery. It houses 13MP main camera and 5MP selfie camera, and packs 32GB expandable storage under the hood.

Samsung Galaxy J7 Nxt [2GB/16GB] (Rs 9,490)

Samsung Galaxy J7 Nxt is another option for those who prefer a brand name over anything else. The handset is discounted starting at Rs 9,490 for 2GB of RAM and 16GB of expandable memory. It has a high-end variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB expandable storage, priced at Rs 11,990. Furthermore, you can avail up to Rs 10,791 with exchange. For specs rundown, it comes with a 5.5-inch HD screen, 1.6GHz Exynos octa-core processor, 3,000mAh battery, 13MP main camera and 5MP front shooter.

Asus Zenfone 3 Laser (Rs 7,999)

Asus Zenfone 3 Laser with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage is available at the price of Rs 7,999. One of the key attractions of the handset, it features laser autofocus for fast and clear camera output. As for optics, it has a 13MP rear camera and 8MP front shooter for selfies and video calls. Asus Zenfone 3 Laser sports a 5.5-inch Full HD display. Powering the handset is Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC and 4GB RAM. It packs 32GB of expandable storage and 3,000mAh battery under the hood.

Xiaomi Redmi 4 [3GB/32GB] (Rs 8,499)

When it comes to smartphone deals and discounts, people often look forward to what Xiaomi has to offer. As part of the sale, Amazon is selling the Redmi 4 at Rs 500 discount. Xiaomi Redmi 4 is currently priced at Rs 8,499 for 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant. If interested, you should keep in mind that Amazon lets users save additional Rs 8,623 with exchange. The handset sports a 5-inch HD screen, 13MP primary camera and 5MP secondary camera. The Redmi 4 gets its grunts from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 SoC. Last but not least, it carries a 4,100mAh battery under the hood.

10.or G [3GB/32GB] (Rs 7,999)

10.or G is up for grabs at a discounted price of Rs 7,999 for 3GB of RAM with 32GB of storage and Rs 9,999 for 4GB of RAM with 64GB of storage. However, the handset supports storage expansion up to 128GB by means of a microSD card. It is hard to deny that 10.or G is even better value for money at these new discounted prices. It features 13MP + 13MP dual rear cameras, 16MP selfie shooter, 5.5-inch full HD screen and stock Android Nougat. It packs a 4,000mAh battery under the hood and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core SoC.

