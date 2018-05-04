5 fun things Google Assistant can do for you this IPL

IPL 2018: This time we have got the Google Assistant to run some cricketing errands for us. So let’s look at some fun things that Google Assistant can do for you this season. IPL 2018: This time we have got the Google Assistant to run some cricketing errands for us. So let’s look at some fun things that Google Assistant can do for you this season.

This IPL season, we’ve covered many interesting stories to keep you hooked on to your love for Cricket through technology. To reiterate, some of them were about helping our readers play Dream11 fantasy Cricket leagues and earn some extra money, in addition to watching their favourite games live and more. This time we have got the Google Assistant to run some cricketing errands for us. So let’s look at some fun things that Google Assistant can do for you this IPL.

“Give me a Cricket fun fact”

One of the interesting things you can do with your Google Assistant is ask for some fun facts about the game of Cricket. All you can do is trigger the Assistant and say or type “Give me a Cricket fun fact.” In my case, it replied to my request by saying “Cricket fact is coming right up,” followed by an interesting fact about Cricket that frankly I wasn’t aware of. This particular Google Assistant feature is not only exciting but also helpful if you want to increase your knowledge about the game. See the screenshot. In one instance, the Assistant replied to me “There is no fixed shape of a Cricket ground but the crease is always 22 yards.”

“What are your predictions this season?”

Another fun thing I have discovered is asking Google Assistant for predictions about the game. This one is among my favourites given the Assistant’s sense of humour and the way it responds to user queries, I had a good laugh. When I asked “What are your predictions this season?” The Assistant replied “I foresee the umpires making some tough decisions. Upon asking the same question one more time, the Assistant ended up showing its humorous side. It replied “I predict my dil (heart emoji) will get scooped. When the batsmen sweep, and the ball gets whooped.” Well done, Google Assistant!

“Who is your favourite IPL captain?”

Google Assistant has mastered the art of diplomacy. I have to give it to it. No matter what your question is, you can just never expect straightforward answers. You can experience that by discussing about its favourite IPL captain. In my case, I asked the Assistant “Who is your favourite IPL captain?” I was astonished when it replied “From my perspective up in the cloud they all look like men in blue. Belonging to this blue planet.” When I reconstructed my question to “Who is your favourite Cricket captain?” the Assistant replied: “Well you know “Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander.” Just kidding, I really admire C.K.Nayudu, the first captain of the Indian team, a real path breaker.” That’s interesting!

“What time is the match tonight?”

I’m sure this is something a lot of Cricket fans in India must be looking for. And this goes beyond IPL too. For me, I find this particular feature helpful since I often rely on Google to keep a track of the fixtures for the day. So, I decided to ask “What time is the game/match tonight?” The Assistant replied with top search results. Then, I figured out that the query has to be a bit more specific. So, I asked the Assistant “What time is the IPL match tonight?’ The Assistant took a while before it replied “Today, Mumbai Indians will play Kings XI Punjab at 8:00 PM.” If you have questions about any particular team, you can narrow down your horizons so that the Assistant might be able to help you better.

“Show me the IPL 2018 points table”

Mumbai Indians fans, I feel for you. Being one myself, this is how I prefer to know whether men in blue did manage to beat their opponent in the previous match or not. In case you want to keep a track of the Assistant, you can begin by telling the Assistant “Show me the IPL 2018 points table.” It replied to me: “Let’s see,” followed by “2018 Indian Premier League Standings” in the tabular format. Alternately, you can simply ask “What happened in Mumbai Indians’ last match” and the assistant gives you a quick synopsis of their last game.

If you want to have more fun with Google Assistant this IPL season, you can ask some more questions like “Who won yesterday’s match?” Who is the captain of Mumbai Indians?” “Who is the coach of Kolkata Knight Riders” etc. Do give it a go.

