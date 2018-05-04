10.or D vs Xiaomi Redmi 5A: Which of the two is the best budget phone around?

Both the 10.or D and the Xiaomi Redmi 5A are sub-Rs 6,000 smartphones Both the 10.or D and the Xiaomi Redmi 5A are sub-Rs 6,000 smartphones

Both, Xiaomi Redmi 5A and 10.or D launched in 2017 with similar specifications. Both the devices have managed to retain their spots as two of the best budget smartphones in India. We recently did an article on what we like and what we dislike about the 10.or D. We decided to take it a step further and compare it with the so-called ‘Desh Ka Smartphone’, Xiaomi Redmi 5A. Both the smartphones have impressive specifications and features at that price point. Today, we find out which of the two smartphones you should be buying.

Specifications

The 10.or D sports a 5.2-inch 720p HD display. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor. It comes in two RAM and storage variants 2GB RAM/16GB of internal storage and 3GB RAM/32GB of internal storage expandable via a microSD card. As for the camera, the 10.or D sports a 13-megapixel primary camera and a 5-megapixel front camera for selfies. All of this is backed by a 3,500mAh battery.

The Xiaomi Redmi 5A sports a 5-inch 720p HD display. Similar to the 10.or D it also comes in two RAM variants 2GB/16GB and 3GB/32GB expandable via microSD card. This too is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor clocked at 1.4GHz. As for the camera, it features a 13-megapixel primary shooter and a 5-megapixel. All of this is backed by a 3,000mAh non-removable battery.

As you can see, the specifications are evenly matched with the 10.or D sporting a slightly larger screen and higher capacity battery.

Performance

First and foremost, you have to remember that these are budget devices and will not be able to compete with the best smartphones of 2018. However, they seem to carry themselves well considering their price point. Both the devices have an almost identical specification sheet and benchmark scores. In real life usage neither of them take a lot of time to load stuff like games, documents, camera, images etc. Both the devices do suffer from lag when you have several multi-tasking windows open, but it is minimal and feels bearable. Performance-wise both the devices feel like identical twins.

Design

Both the devices come packaged in plastic bodies that feel solid. The devices can be comfortably used with one hand. However, the 10.or D does feel a bit bulkier compared to the Xiaomi Redmi 5A. The 5A is marginally smaller than the D when compared side by side.

Xiaomi has decided to provide its users with an IR blaster and a proximity sensor, both of which are missing on the 10.or D. However, the D does make a comeback into the race by adding a fingerprint sensor on the back of the smartphone. In our opinion, a fingerprint scanner is a feature that you are bound to use a lot more often than an IR blaster.

Display

The 10.or D sports a 5.2-inch IPS display whereas the Xiaomi Redmi 5A sports a 5-inch IPS display, both of which have a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. In terms of display quality, the 10.or D compared to the Redmi 5A seemed to be on the warmer side of the colour spectrum. Additionally, the display of the Redmi 5A can be customised to fit your needs from the display settings. So nothing much to choose between the two.

Software

Both the devices run on Google’s Android Nougat operating system. The 10.or D runs the stock configuration, whereas the Xiaomi Redmi 5A runs MIUI 9, its own custom skin. Both UIs have their own pros and cons. Additionally, the Redmi 5A comes with a lot more bloatware compared to the two Amazon apps – Amazon Shopping and Kindle, that we get to see on the 10.or D. Which one is better? This is a personal choice: do you want to customise operations, and possess the ability to use dual apps on your phone, or do you prefer the simple and pure Android experience? I personally prefer the latter.

Cameras

Both the devices have similar camera specifications on paper. However, when it comes to real-life testing, we found minor differences. Under good lighting conditions, the primary camera of both the 5A and the 10.or D perform well. However, the 10.or D is able to capture much more details in the images, as compared to the Redmi 5A. The images come out to be much more colour accurate and sharper. In low light conditions, both the 10.or D and the Redmi 5A do not perform well, and the images captured by them come out grainy, and out of focus.

Coming to the front camera, both the devices capture decent selfies. However, I found the selfies taken on the Redmi 5A looked much more vibrant and sharp compared to the 10.or D. Though the cameras don’t differ drastically in performance, the rear camera of the 10.or D outperforms the Redmi 5A and their roles reverse when it comes to the front camera.

Battery

The Xiaomi Redmi 5A is backed by a 3,000mAh battery, whereas the 10.or D trumps it by providing the users with a 3,500mAh battery. The bigger battery might make the phone feel bulkier, when compared to the Redmi 5A. However, it also helps the 10.or D run longer than the Redmi 5A in real-life usage. During our tests, the Redmi 5A was able to last us a day under normal usage. Whereas the 10.or D was able to easily last us over a day and half with similar usage patterns.

All said and done, there is no runaway winner here. But we feel that the 10.or D is a slightly better overall device as compared to 5A. Hence, the 10.or D wins this bout on points.

