SEAGATE WIRELESS PLUS: Anywhere Access

It has been a quiet revolution,this steady growth of data in the form of photographs and video by our digital devicesmobile phones,laptops,tablets and digital cameras. Just to give you a sample,an astounding 5 million photos per day are uploaded to Instagram,while millions of songs are downloaded daily from the internet. What we need is a quick and convenient way to retrieve these bits of digital content. A storage tool that rapidly connects with our laptop,mobile phone or tablet and enable us to enjoy our media without wires or the internet.

Seagate Wireless Plus is one such device. A mobile storage tool that would help you recover instantaneously what you need from your personal collection of photos,video and music. The retrieval category also includes your work-related files. Put simply,you no longer have to choose which files to load onto your tablet or smartphone before a trip. Now you can really take it all with you.

This new hard drive is a slimmed version of the GoFlex Satellite from 2011,offering up the ability to stream music and video to practically anything courtesy of its inbuilt wireless module and 10-hour battery. It can wirelessly stream content for up to eight smartphones or tablets with enough space for up to 500 high-definition movies. With this,you can enjoy your media and access your files without wires or the internet. Basically,it broadcasts its own Wi-Fi network,so you can wirelessly stream your media and files to your tablet or smartphone on-the-go and off-the-grid.

The Seagate Wireless Plus includes a 10-hour battery life to match that of most tablets and smartphones. With the integrated 1 TB drive,youll have all you need to be entertained anywhere including long road trips or flightswithout an internet connection. Additionally,a free Seagate Media app makes it easy to navigate and enjoy content wherever you go. This free app has been developed for all major mobile devices,including Android,Kindle Fire HD,Apple iOS and will also work with just about any device that can connect to a Wi-Fi network.

You can also use the Seagate Wireless Plus to enjoy video,photos,music and even documents on the big screen via Apple Airplay,DLNA or an app designed specifically for Samsung Smart TVs and Blu-ray players. This wireless drive comes with a removable SuperSpeed USB3.0 adapter for quick loading of photos,video,music and even documents. In my testing,the unit did everything it promised. If all you want to do is play your entertainment files on Wi-Fi devices and your files are supported by the Seagate Media App,then this works like a charm.

As consumption of video on smartphones and tablets continues to grow,consumers will seek the best ways to get content to their mobile device without eating up all of the data in their monthly service plan. Fill it up and go,for true anywhere access of all your favourite entertainment or much needed work-related files anywhere. Because the Wireless Plus creates its own Wi-Fi network,there is no need to stream or download your content from the internet or to spend money on a data plan. Everything is with you,where you want it,when you need it with a secure and wireless connection.

Seagate Wireless Plus mobile storage is priced at R16,000 (excluding local taxes) and available at select retailers and resellers.

SPeCS

* Dimensions: 127 x 89 x 19.9 mm (L x W x D)

* System requirements: Wi-Fi enabled devices with a Web browser,iOS 4.3 or higher,Android 2.3 or higher,or Kindle Fire

* Operating system: Windows 8,Windows 7,Windows Vista,Windows XP,Mac OS X 10.6 or higher

* Video: H.264 video,MPEG-4,Motion-JPEG

* Audio: AAC,MP3,M4a,Audible (formats 2,3,4),Apple Lossless,AIFF,WAV

* Documents: Microsoft Office,iWork,Adobe Acrobat (PDF)

* Weight: 256 kg

Estimated street price: Rs.16,000

