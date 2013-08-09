Nokia Lumia 925: Pre-bookings open for online sales

Finnish handset maker Nokia today announced pre-bookings for its Lumia 925 on leading e-commerce sites such as Flipkart,Indiatimes and HomeShop 18. Flipkart is charging Rs 33,999 for the pre-order and said the expected release date in India is fourth week of August. The online retailer is also offering an EMI scheme of three and six months respectively and free Blaupunkt bluetooth headset with the device as part of the order.

Nokia had launched this latest smartphone in its Lumia series in London in May. The phone is available in Europe for around £400. The phone is lighter than the earlier model,and boasts of a screen that can be read in bright sunlight. The device has a metal design and showcases the latest PureView camera innovation,new features and third party applications,the company said. Nokia is facing stiff competition from iOS and Android-based phones in smartphone category.

According to research firm Gartner,Nokia’s Windows Phone sales have sequentially improved reaching a volume of 5.1 million units,but it was still at a tenth slot in terms of market share in smartphone segment in the first quarter of 2013.

