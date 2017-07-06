This is India’s first crowdfunded smart wallet, It can do much more than just store money

Voyager smart wallet by Cuir Ally can help take a selfie on your smartphone Voyager smart wallet by Cuir Ally can help take a selfie on your smartphone

Now your regular wallet is smart. A company named Cuir Ally has developed India’s first crowdfunded smart wallet ‘Voyager’ that can be ringed and used to take selfie.

With the Voyager, you cannot lose or misplace your wallet or phone anymore. It can easily connect to your smartphone over Bluetooth and can get you instant notifications if your wallet is left behind. Similarly, the same your wallet gets alarmed if your phone is left behind.

To find your wallet, you can simply ring it from your smartphone. But in case if you can’t find both your phone and your Voyager smart wallet, then you can login to Cuir’s Chipolo account and find the exact location of both your phone and wallet.

You can also find your smartphone through your wallet by simply double tapping the wallet and it rings your connected phone. The best part is the phone starts ringing even if it’s on silent mode, says company.

But then there is an even bigger highlight. You can simply double tap the wallet to take a selfie from your phone, which means the wallet essentially acts as a remote shutter button over Bluetooth connection.

Voyager smart wallet is water proof too Voyager smart wallet is water proof too

For the looks, the Voyager smart wallet looks like a regular passport-size two-fold leather wallet. It incorporates a combination of a Smart chip & Bluetooth technology. Cuir Ally is running a crowdfunding campaign with a Bangalore-based platform fueldream.com. The goal is to raise Rs 5 lakh in 35 days, and within first 10 days of a very successful campaign, Cuir Ally has already raised over Rs 3.5 lakh.

The Voyager wallet by Cuir Ally comes in comes in three colours – Black, Blue, and Brown. It’ll be available at an introductory price of Rs 1,999 through crowdfunding website fueladream.com. The company says that after the crowdfunding it will retail at a price of Rs 3,499 (MRP).

