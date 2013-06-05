Bose launches Soundlink Mini,portable speaker for Rs 16,200

Premium audio brand Bose announced three products on Tuesday. Two of the products,Soundlink Mini speaker and AE2w headphones,are wireless,while the Quietcomfort 20 is the company’s first pair of in-ear headphones featuring active noise isolation.

AE2w

This is pair of headphones uses Bluetooth to connect to your audio player. The pairing process is simple and the phone is compatible with all Bluetooth-enabled smartphones,tablets or music players. AE2w has been optimised for iPads and iPhones. It can pair simultaneously with both and it lets you receive calls on your iPhone even when you are watching a movie on the iPad. The video pauses and your ringtone will play on the AE2w. Bose says the battery life is around seven hours and the device takes around three hours to charge. AE2w will be available from June 10 and is priced at Rs 19,013.

Soundlink Mini

This speaker is the pocket-friendly member of Bose’s Soundlink family of speakers. At 680 grams,this speaker is surprisingly light for a device with such good sound quality. It is slightly longer than the palm of your hand. The speakers feature full-range audio and were able to reproduce different genres of music without distortion. Soundlink Mini can pair with six devices via Bluetooth and users can play music from one device at a time. Bose says the Mini has eight hours of battery life. The price is Rs 16,200 and it will be available from August. Users can also buy covers available in pink,green and blue,apart from the carry case.

Quietcomfort 20

Bose Quietcomfort 15 is arguably the best pair of noise-cancelling headphones in the market. Having refined the technology in te over-the-ear headphones segment,Bose has now introduced it in the in-ear category. Quietcomfort 20 comes with a control pod and volume controls. The control pod lets users switch between full noise isolation and an aware mode. This mode lets users decide how much background noise they want to hear. So if you are sitting at the airport,you can make sure that you hear the boarding call while listening to music. The control pod has a battery life of around eight hours. This pair is available in two variants,the Quietcomfort 20i is for Apple products only,while the Quietcomfort 20 is for other devices. You can buy this for Rs 22,388 and it will be available in September.

