ZTE Nubia N1 review: For all your movies on-the-go

Chinese manufacturing brand ZTE is trying to find solid ground in India in the mid-range and budget market segment. One of its latest launches, the Nubia N1 is priced very competitively for the functionality that it offers. The primary USP of the device is the big battery with the front and rear camera as another bright spot. Here’s our review of the ZTE Nubia N1.

Specifications: 5.5-inch Full HD IPS LCD display | Mediatek MT6755 Helio P10 processor | 3GB RAM | 32GB/64GB storage | 13 MP front camera + 13MP rear camera | dual-SIM | Android 6 Marshmallow | 5000 mAh battery with USB Type-C

Price: Rs 11,999

What’s good?

The all-metal design of the Nubia N1 and the 2.5D glass on top makes it feel like a premium device. The device is good to hold in the hands, but is on the heavier side thanks to its massive 5000 mAh battery.

The battery of course is the primary highlight of the phone. As a light to moderate user, my Nubia N1’s charge lasted me almost two full days of use. Unlike most devices with larger batteries, the N1 charges much faster from 0-100 per cent – in 2.5 hours.

The 13MP rear camera is able to bring good colour reproduction in daylight, giving sharp detail and good quality pictures. The touch-focus might take a little longer to set the frame, but the results are worth the extra wait. The camera also comes with tons of settings to play around with like Panorama, slo-mo, Pro mode (with some manual settings), time lapse and camera-family. The 13MP front camera is also a delight to use, and can also record full HD video with impressive quality.

N1 also comes with features like in-built screen recording, which can be useful to some users. The rear mounted fingerprint scanner is fast and is able to read the fingerprint correctly in the first go most of the times.

What’s not good?

The Nubia UI v4.0 can be a little laggy at times. Sometimes when you click on an app, there is that slight delay in the app launching. In terms of gaming, the expectations are lower to begin with considering the phone is a mid-range one. Graphics intensive games have some frame drop rates, with the overall gaming experience not being not the best in smartphones. If gaming is not your particular focus with this device, then you can go for the N1.

The split screen feature that can be used by swiping up from the bottom of the display is not the best experience yet. There is some lag that you will find when using the feature as well. Hopefully ZTE will be able to improve the performance with an update at a later date.

Low light photography is the other disappointing aspect about the Nubia’s camera. It is difficult for the camera to focus on dimly lit objects, and a shaky image is what you might get even if you keep your hands as steady as possible.

Nubia N1’s speakers can be called anything but loud, which is another miss from the smartphone manufacturer.

Verdict

Nubia N1 is the perfect for the budget smartphone buyer, who need a smartphone that won’t die everyday. The long battery is a sure shot winner for the N1. The 480 ppi pixel density display also means that customers who love to watch movies on-the-go get a great experience, without charging the device every few hours. At Rs 12,000, Nubia N1 is a solid buy for those who need that extra battery.

