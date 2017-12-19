WD My Passport Wireless Pro review: Good backup, but pricey

WD My Passport Wireless Pro comes with a power button, and another button that lets you see how much battery is left in the form of four LED lights. WD My Passport Wireless Pro comes with a power button, and another button that lets you see how much battery is left in the form of four LED lights.

As a MacBook Air user who saved a bit of money by opting for the lowest storage option of the laptop, I am someone who is always open to a little bit extra storage space. While I have effectively managed with my quota of 128GB over the past year or so, I know this can’t last forever. This is why the WD My Passport Wireless Pro appealed to me when I got a review opportunity.

Setting up the WD My Passport Wireless Pro is relatively easy. The drive connects to all your devices — be it a smartphone or a laptop — via WiFi. The drive creates its own WiFi network to which you can link your smart device. On the phone, you can use the My Cloud app to open the dashboard, on the laptop you are taken to a page as soon as you get connected. You will need to create a login for the online dashboard. On my Mac, I could install the WD MyPassport app from the drive and this created a tab that lets me upload files and open the drive in one click. The dashboard is very easy to learn and manage. The MyCloud app lets you do the same on the phone.

The drive itself comes with a power button, and another button that lets you see how much battery is left in the form of four LED lights. You can check the battery life from a connected device too. There is also a slot for you to insert SD card and copy files directly to the drive, and this is very convenient too. In fact, you can even connect a camera and do the same, though you still need a computer to get this done. Also, the drive comes with a 6,400 mAh battery which can be used to charge devices that are connected to it with a wire.

While the WD My Passport Wireless Pro is a good device to backup your files, it is also a good option to store and stream 4K files from. On the TV, you will need to use the Plex app to do this. However, I did not have this app option in my webOS-based LG smart TV. The drive uses 802.11ac Wi-Fi and this is really fast. I copied multiple files adding up to 1.5GB in under five minutes.

I was however a bit disappointed that I could not find an auto backup option on the app, something that will keep moving all files in certain folders to myCloud. This would have been really handy. The battery life is really good and lasts a full day of copy and streaming, but this actually means you will be charging the drive only once in a week or so. If you are looking for some professional grade extra storage then the WD My Passport Wireless Pro is a great option. However, this is not a very affordable option and regular users should look for cheaper options from the company with similar features.

WD My Passport Wireless Pro price in India: Rs 18,500 (4TB)

