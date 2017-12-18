Vivo V7 review: Just like the V7 Plus, but with a smaller display

Vivo V7 review: The smartphone has a lot to offer for under Rs 20,000 with a full vision display and 24MP front camera. Vivo V7 review: The smartphone has a lot to offer for under Rs 20,000 with a full vision display and 24MP front camera.

Vivo, which is among the top five smartphone vendors in India, has set its eyes on the mid-budget segment. In sync with the current trend, the Chinese company has unveiled a smaller version of V7+ smartphone, and this one is called the Vivo V7. Priced at Rs 18,990, Vivo V7 gets a 5.7-inch FullView display with 18:9 aspect ratio. Vivo faces close competition from Oppo, which also relies on heavy promotion and branding to succeed in India. Incidentally both brands are part of the BBK Group in China.

In Vivo’s case, pumping money into cricket has helped the Chinese company establish its brand among youth. It is also the official sponsor of the Indian Premier League cricket. Coming to the Vivo V7, this is the same smartphone as the V7+ if one goes by the specifications. The Vivo V7 Plus was launched in September. The major difference between the two phones is the display size. While Vivo V7+ has a 5.99-inch screen, the Vivo V7 comes with a 5.7-inch display. Of course, the V7 is aimed at people who prefer a smaller device.

Another highlight of Vivo V7 is its 24MP front shooter with Moonlight flash. Though there’s no dual camera setup, both the front and rear cameras support Bokeh mode, which lets users click pictures with subject in sharp focus, while the background is blurred. We spent a few days with the Vivo V7, and here’s our full review.

Vivo V7 specifications: 5.7-inch IPS display with 1440 x 720 pixels resolution (18:9 aspect ratio) | Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor | 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage, expandable to 256GB | 16MP rear camera + 24MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture | 3000 mAh battery | Android Nougat 7.1 with FunTouch OS

Vivo V7 price in India: Rs 18,990

Vivo V7 review: So what’s good?

Vivo V7 has an impressive design, thanks to its sleek metal body and a full display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. The back of the phone has curved edges with muted antenna bands on top and bottom. There’s a squarish fingerprint sensor at the back and a circular camera unit on the top left that juts out a little bit.

Vivo V7 has an impressive design, thanks to its sleek metal body and a full display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. Vivo V7 has an impressive design, thanks to its sleek metal body and a full display with an aspect ratio of 18:9.

Vivo V7 uses a USB Type 2.0 slot for charging, which is placed at the bottom of the device, along with speaker grille and a 3.5mm headset jack. The lack of a Type-C USB port at this price is disappointing. Though Vivo V7 has a taller display, the phone is easy to use with one hand. I could easily navigate through apps, browse social media, message, etc with just one hand, which is an excellent feature from a design perspective. The fingerprint scanner was quick to unlock the phone on most occasions.

Camera sample from Vivo V7. (Image resized for web) Camera sample from Vivo V7. (Image resized for web)

Camera sample from Vivo V7. (Image resized for web) Camera sample from Vivo V7. (Image resized for web)

Camera sample from Vivo V7. (Left to Right: Bokeh mode on front and back camera. Image resized for web) Camera sample from Vivo V7. (Left to Right: Bokeh mode on front and back camera. Image resized for web)

Camera sample from Vivo V7. (Image resized for web) Camera sample from Vivo V7. (Image resized for web)

I was impressed with the 24MP front camera on Vivo V7 as it takes crisp and detailed pictures. I liked the colour reproduction, which is close to natural. The bokeh mode on the V7 is one of the better ones, especially in this price range. I enjoyed taking pictures with the rear 16MP camera as well. It handles pinks well, and retain colours as well as details in photographs. The great thing about the camera is that it doesn’t over saturate colours like reds and pinks.

The battery is really good (Vivo V7 has a 3,000mAh capacity on board) as I could easily squeeze out a day. My daily usage includes streaming videos, listening to music, making calls on a 4G connection, and browsing social media. The battery should be good enough to last a day on moderate to heavy usage. In our PC Mark test, the phone scored an impressive 12 hours and 38 minutes.

On our PC Mark test, Vivo V7 scored an impressive 12 hours and 38 minutes. On our PC Mark test, Vivo V7 scored an impressive 12 hours and 38 minutes.

Vivo V7 excels in the performance department as well. I did not encounter app crashes or lags while using the phone. I could use multiple tabs and switch between them without any issues. The phone is capable of handling basic games like Candy Crush, but the Vivo V7 starts to get warm within 2-3 minutes of playing graphics-heavy games like Asphalt-8.

Vivo V7: What’s not good?

Both front and back are prone to fingerprint smudges and a protective cover is recommended. The curved edges do not help with the grip as the phone is quite slippery. Vivo V7 offers a HD+ display, which is not quite acceptable at this price point. We expected at least a Full HD screen with 1080p resolution.

Though the display is decent, the icons do not look very sharp. I had to switch the brightness settings to maximum to use the phone in bright outdoors. There’s no fast charging technology on the Vivo V7, a feature that should be part of a phone with Rs 19,000 price tag. Plus if we look at competition like Oppo F5, it comes with proprietary VOCC fast charging.

Getting used to Vivo’s FunTouch OS may take users some time. The quick settings menu opens when you swipe from the bottom, and I found it to be cluttered. It shows you recently opened app icons on the top row, followed too many settings icon that run for two pages. The lack of a Type-C USB port is also a problem, considering the price of the smartphone.

Verdict

Vivo V7 has a lot to offer for the price tag of Rs 18,999. It comes with a tall display, great cameras with bokeh mode, likable design, and more importantly a battery that lasts for a day. However, the lack of dual back cameras, a Full HD display and fast charging technology might disappoint some as the features have become common in mid-range smartphones these days. For those looking for alternatives can go for Oppo F5, Honor 9i, and Moto X4 smartphones are worthy options to consider under Rs 20,000.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd