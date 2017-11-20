Vivo V7+ review: High price to pay for selfies, bigger display

Vivo V7 Plus review: The mobile comes with a full vision display and a price tag of Rs 21,990. It has 24MP front camera for selfie. Vivo V7 Plus review: The mobile comes with a full vision display and a price tag of Rs 21,990. It has 24MP front camera for selfie.

If there is one thing we learnt about smartphones in 2017, it is that the bezel-less or nearly bezel-less display is here to stay. Second, the number of megapixels on a smartphone’s camera just keeps on rising. When it comes to the front camera, players like China’s OPPO and vivo have squarely shifted their focus to the selfie camera.

Vivo’s V7+ adds the bezel-less display, while continuing with the trend of a high-megapixel selfie camera. Vivo V7+ sports a big 5.99-inch display with no home button and reduced bezels results in an 18:9 aspect ratio. This is similar to what phones like Mi Mix 2, Samsung Galaxy S8, Note 8 series, Oppo’s F5 etc. offer as well.

Vivo V7+ also sports a 24MP on the front along with LED flash for better selfies. Vivo V7+ is priced at Rs 21,990 which makes this a more expensive option on the list. But how does it fare in terms of performance? Here’s our review.

Specifications: 5.99-inch IPS display with 1440 x 720 pixels resolution (18:9 aspect ratio) | 1.8Ghz Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor | 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage, expandable to 256GB | 16MP rear camera + 24MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture | 3225 mAh battery | Android Nougat 7.1.2 with FunTouch OS

Price in India: Rs 21,990

Vivo V7+: So what’s good?

Starting with the design, the Vivo V7+ doesn’t look like any of other smartphones from the company thanks to the full-sized display. The front of the phone is all glass and that taller wider screen, there’s no home button on the front either with on screen buttons lighting up when you’re using the phone. Though from the back there’s nothing to make Vivo V7+ stand out and even the black colour version tends to pick up fingerprints. Overall, the build quality is quite good, thanks to the all metal body and this looks like a solid phone and is not too bulky.

The display itself is not bad, but the fact remains that Vivo is offering 720 p resolution at a price of Rs 21,000 plus which is just not acceptable in today’s market. More on that later. But yes, the wider display means you have a lot more real estate on the screen to enjoy your videos, even if the lower resolution is frustrating. But the overall display quality and viewing angles are not bad.

Coming to the front camera, which is supposed to be the other highlight of this phone, selfie addicts will be more than happy with the results. The camera is supposedly 24MP and comes with a flash, along with a portrait mode. Yes, the pictures do look plasticky at times and no my skin is not that radiant. But the portrait mode is quite nice, even if it struggles with edges like most other smartphone cameras. Overall this makes for an interesting effect on the selfie.

There is still a market that wants their selfies to look perfect and vivo is applying this beautification effect straight into the camera app itself. I still think vivo is doing a better job on portrait selfies that many of other players in the market, having used their previous phones as well. The rear camera does manage to capture details in photos and there’s no over-saturation in images. Still I feel the images could have been brighter.

Photos taken from the front camera are definitely brighter, and with the right lighting one can get good results. However, I’m still not a fan of using flash for the front camera selfie as the results are not so pleasing.

The other highlight of this phone would have to be the battery in my opinion. It is impressive and will easily last a day or more with average to heavy usage. I say impressive because I wasn’t expecting this from the smartphone.

Vivo V7+: So what’s not so good?

Performance wise I would rate the Vivo V7+ as strictly above average. This is not to say the device doesn’t perform well, I didn’t face any app crashes as such, but running games like Asphalt 8, etc is not the smoothest experience. Also there were times when the device was slow to respond to touch. Given the kind of pricing that vivo is charging, I’d expect at least a 600 series Qualcomm processor since that is what the market is offering. For the price, the Vivo V7+ seems like an under performer.

The other issue with the device would be the 720p resolution display. Once again, 1080p has become the standard, even in phones under Rs 15,000, so compromising on the resolution quality just for a newer aspect ratio and more space does not really seem justified. I certainly didn’t enjoying streaming videos on the phone’s display, despite the wider resolution.

Finally, the rear camera is average and depending on the lighting conditions, one can get some good shots out of this. In low-light, the camera does struggle with the capturing enough details.

Should you buy the Vivo V7+?

For selfie fans and those who want to take portrait style pictures with the front camera, this is definitely one of the options in the market. I’ve not used rival OPPO’s F5, so I can’t compare the two just yet. Selfies are the strong point of this phone, but I feel the rest of the package is just not as good.

The lower resolution of the display and the overall performance makes Vivo V7 Plus a pricey option. But if you really want better selfies and don’t mind the lower resolution display, Vivo V7 + is not a bad option on the list. Otherwise, the market has plenty of ‘selfie-focused’ options in the market, including from vivo itself.

