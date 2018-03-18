V-Moda Remix review: Top notch sound, but the 3D printing does not work for us

The V-Moda Remix portable Bluetooth speaker offers Hi-Fi quality, along with a built-in headphone amplifier. Here is our review of V-Moda Remix. The V-Moda Remix portable Bluetooth speaker offers Hi-Fi quality, along with a built-in headphone amplifier. Here is our review of V-Moda Remix.

Hi-Fi music systems of yesteryears were large rigs that cost as good as they sounded. Now, smaller chassis can produce great quality sound just the way they were recorded and intended to be played. The V-Moda Remix is a small Bluetooth-powered wireless speaker that can offer Hi-Fi quality sound without taking up half the room. It is also one of the first commercial uses of 3D printing I have seen in the audio segment. The front speaker grill, speaker housing and sides are all 3D printed and you can get more customisations if needed. But certainly, that is not what you are buying this for.

That would be its ability to fill a room with Bob Marley or John Lennon without invoking any spirits. When Marley sings Get Up, Stand Up you feel more than the music and The Wailers… this is that kind of speaker. The audio that flows out of the V-Moda Remix is almost something you can touch. Of course, it is solid, but the speaker is versatile enough to fluidly flow to something as subtle as Srikanto Acharya’s rendition of Gurudev’s Gitanjali.

Then when you need to make a call, the Remix can do that too and offer good call quality. Usually, the feature list of a Bluetooth speaker should end here. But the V-Moda Remix has one more feature that I loved. At the back of the device is a headphone amp which I can’t remember having seen on another device before. “I found this very handy to breathe life back into those old headphones that were forgotten since flagship smartphones like the iPhone chose the drop the outdated 3.5-mm orifice”.

Another small thing I liked was how the speaker beeps when you push the source to maximum volume. There there is the button on top that lets you summon Siri or Google Assistant, both of which work well. The speaker also has great battery life that can easily last 10 hours. Plus, the Remix can go fully wired if you are the sort of chap who believes wireless will kill a bit of the pleasure.

Now, that does not mean I like everything about the speaker. There are a few niggles. One, at top volume there is a bit of noise that I was not very happy about. Also, every time the iPhone X moved out of the connection area, the speaker has to be paired back again. Also, I don’t think the 3D printed grills are great for India’s dusty environment.

Priced at Rs 24,990, the V-Moda Remix is one of the best in this price range when it comes to sheer audio quality and added features. There are other Bluetooth speakers in the market which might be similar, but maybe a tad better priced like the Beoplay A1. But maybe you might just like the sound of this better.

V-Moda Remix price in India: Rs 24,990

