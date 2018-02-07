Ultrasone-Edition M Plus Black Pearl review: Aural bliss has a price tag

Ultrasone-Edition M Plus Black Pearl review: The Ultrasone-Edition M Plus Black Pearl is a very stylish looking headphone that does not go overboard with the design. Ultrasone-Edition M Plus Black Pearl review: The Ultrasone-Edition M Plus Black Pearl is a very stylish looking headphone that does not go overboard with the design.

Audio has always been one of the avenues for personal luxury. Over the years, this envelope has been pushed to new limits – none so much as the Sennheiser HE 1. But you don’t have to sell your apartment to buy a great set of headphones. There are options that will sound just right without costing you all that much. The Ultrasone-Edition M Plus Black Pearl brought to India by Headphone Zone is one such piece of luxury that comes with some clear aspirational value.

Ultrasone-Edition M Plus Black Pearl

The Ultrasone-Edition M Plus Black Pearl is a very stylish looking headphone that does not go overboard with the design. It has a muted chrome finish on the metal cups and a leather finish that gives it a very luxurious feel without shouting out to be heard. The large spring steel headband along with the soft leather earcups make this easy to wear for long hours, especially on the move. The cable are detachable and come with a woven metal finish that give it a feeling of durability.

The Ultrasone-Edition M Plus Black Pearl is meant for those who want to take their audiophile sensibilities wherever they go. It is for those who can’t use earphones or wireless headphones, because they can’t compromise on what they hear. If you like to hear, and feel, every strum when Eric Clapton renders Tears in Heaven, then this one is meant for you. And you also need to be someone who associates a premium for that level of audio bliss. This is the one that transports to you to where the music was played. It is not caustic, it is not artificial, this is the real thing. This is what it sounds like.

I tried the acoustic versions of a few songs on the Ultrasone – Edition M Plus Black Pearl and understood why people would want to spend a packet on getting to this audio high. The bass here is so broad and not just a dull thump, the details are all stacked up around your ears where they should be and not crammed into a single channel that is trying to pierce your ear canal for attention. That’s what a 40mm driver can offer. With a headphone like this you invest in a future where you rediscover your favourite songs, hear them again like you have never before. I did that with Layla and Hotel California.

The Ultrasone – Edition M Plus Black Pearl is obviously not for everyone. And let’s be honest, even if you can afford this one, you have no need, or time, for a headphone that caters to experience and precision. This is not the one for your metro ride. This is clearly for the discerning audiophile who will not compromise. But then the Ultrasone-Edition M Plus Black Pearl could just end up converting you to that audiophile.

Ultrasone – Edition M Plus Black Pearl price in India: Rs 79,990

Ultrasone – Edition M Plus Black Pearl specifications: 7 – 39000 Hz frequency response | 40 mm Drivers | 30 Ohms | 96dB | 228 grams

