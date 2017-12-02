Tefal’s Intense Pure Air XL review: Silent performer with a unique feature

Tefal’s Intense Pure Air XL air purifier is tower shaped and relatively sleek. Tefal’s Intense Pure Air XL air purifier is tower shaped and relatively sleek.

Air purifier manufacturers are making a beeline for India, focusing their sales pitch on the national capital. One of the newer companies to come in is French consortium Groupe SEB’s Tefal, which has a very unique feature which it hopes will help sell its air purifiers in the Indian market. Tefal’s Intense Pure Air XL air purfier comes with a unique ‘nano captur’ technology that eliminates carcinogenic formaldehyde as it cleans the air in the house.

Tefal’s Intense Pure Air XL air purifier is tower shaped and relatively sleek. It has controls on the top and takes in air from the from front. There is a grill on top from which the filtered air is blown out. The front flap can be removed to replace the filters.

Tefal’s Intense Pure Air XL price in India: Rs 29,999

The controls on top are simple and easy to understand. There are buttons for light, HEPA filter activation, fan mode, sleep mode and even a button to switch on ionisation which the company claims can neutralise pollutants. However, the sleep option is limited to 2 hours and there are no other time options. Also, for me the biggest issue here is that there is no way to figure out how poor the air quality is. Yes, you get a good indication when the purifier is in auto and starts blowing air at a high rate because the quality is really bad around it.

The Tefal Intense Pure Air XL is one of the most silent air purifiers I have encountered. It is only when the air quality is poor that you hear it work overtime. The way the grill is designed on top of the device, you can use it to blow mild air into wherever you are sitting, almost like a low-power air conditioner. At full blow, it is almost like a fan.

Given the price it is sad that this one does not have any indicator of air quality. Also, there is no app that you can use along with this to see how the purifier is performing. If you are okay with taking the company’s claims of filtering “99.97 percent of pollution” and filtering formaldehyde, the air purifier has good features and seems to do its job of cleaning up the air in a regular size room.

