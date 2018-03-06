Tecno Camon i review: Another budget option, but does it perform well?

Tecno Camon i review: The budget smartphone is priced at Rs 8,999 and comes with a full view display and octa-core processor. Tecno Camon i review: The budget smartphone is priced at Rs 8,999 and comes with a full view display and octa-core processor.

Transsion Holdings is a Chinese company that markets smartphones under various sub-brands. Tecno is one of those sub-brands that is distributing mid-range smartphones for the Indian market. Tecno is one of the newer Chinese brands trying to make a mark in the crowded Indian smartphone market. Tecno’s Camon series of smartphones claim to offer great picture quality at budget prices. The company’s Camon i is one such phone for a price of Rs 8,999. Here is our review of the Tecno Camon i smartphone.

Tecno Camon i specifications: 5.65-inch Full View HD+ display |HiOS 3.2 based on Android 7.0 Nougat | 1.3GHz MTK6737H octa-core processor|3050mAh battery| 13MP rear camera with quad-LED flash| 13MP front camera with LED flash| 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM| 4G VoLTE and ViLTE capable |

Tecno Camon i price in India is Rs 8,999

Tecno Camon i review: What’s good?

The phone has a 5.65-inch HD+ IPS display, enabled with Corning Gorilla Glass protection. This device is only 7.75mm thick and quite light to hold, though it does not come with a metal unibody design. The Tecno Camon i comes with rounded edges and sits quite comfortably in the hand.

The smartphone also has a fingerprint sensor comes at the back, which is quite receptive and quickly unlocks the device. In terms of display, this device measures up well with the competition with even contrast and colour temperatures and good viewing angles. One does not need to crank up the brightness to full to use this display as it is quite bright.

The Tecno Camon i comes with a failr sensitive fingerprint scanner. The Tecno Camon i comes with a failr sensitive fingerprint scanner.

The Techno Camon i comes with a 13MP rear camera and a 13MP selfie lens. The rear camera offers quad-LED flash and there is LED flash on the selfie camera as well. The rear camera does manage to get some good shots, even indoors where most budget phones struggle. The camera is quick to respond and there’s no shutter lag as such when using the phone. However, details are not so sharp in the pictures. Still the colour reproduction is good, considering the price of the Tecno Camon i and the colours do not seem over saturated.

The quad LED feature is a useful addition at the price and pictures in low-light settings are not bad. Still do not expect flagship quality images with this phone. The phone also comes with HDR and Beauty options. Coming to the selfies, the front camera performs well and there is LED flash offered here as well. So even in pitch dark conditions, you have the option of taking a selfie with a flash, which might not be ideal, but it is useful nonetheless.

Tecno Camon i camera sample. (Image resized for web) Tecno Camon i camera sample. (Image resized for web)

Tecno Camon i camera sample. (Image resized for web) Tecno Camon i camera sample. (Image resized for web)

Tecno Camon i review: What’s not good?

Tecno Camon i has a 3050mAh battery, which drains out rather quickly if you are watching a lot of videos and playing games. The average battery time I got would be around nine hours, which is no longer impressive in the budget range considering there are phones with 4000 mAh battery retailing for under Rs 10,000. The phone scored 7 hours and 15 minutes on the PC Mark battery test.

Performance scores for the Tecno Camon i. Performance scores for the Tecno Camon i.

The phone’s performance is just not up to the mark and I noticed that it does not handle multi-tasking so well. Apps like Facebook, Google Maps would have a noticeable lag during usage. When it comes to gaming, the Tecno Camon i has cannot handle graphic-heavy games like Asphalt 8. The screen kept stuttering in every gaming session, and I was forced to close other apps to manage gaming for up to half an hour.

Tecno Camon i Verdict

Tecno’s Camon i does lag during games, and suffers even on social media apps like Facebook. Tecno’s Camon i does lag during games, and suffers even on social media apps like Facebook.

Tecno Camon i has a decent camera considering the price. The design and display are up to the mark, though there is nothing outstanding on the design front. However, in terms of performance and battery life, the Tecno Camon i is not at par with the competition. Compared to other options in the market like Redmi 5A, Redmi 4, etc, the Camon will have a hard time standing out.

