Tagg Sport+ review: Convenience sounds so right

The Tagg Sport+ are an excellent pair of Bluetooth earphones. Read our detailed review. The Tagg Sport+ are an excellent pair of Bluetooth earphones. Read our detailed review.

Bluetooth headphones have over the past couple of years given us a level of convenience that was never possible in a world full of cords. Then gradually it started ensuring there was no loss of quality as we moved from wired to wireless. Now, Bluetooth audio devices are pushing the envelope like never before.

Tagg Sport+ price in India – Rs 3499

If you thought neckband models that every audio company seems to be releasing is the best for those who like to enjoy music during a workout, then you have not seen the Tagg Sport+. This is the size zero version of the neckband design, almost a neck chain if I can call it that. This is as simple as design can be. Two large earphones, a thin cord that connects the two with a mic and volume unit under the right earphone. That’s it. But it gets better. The two earphones have magnets at the back. So if you are not wearing them, the entire set hangs like a necklace around your neck. Also, the entire rig is so compact if will come inside your clenched fist. And at it does stay in place if you decide to pick up pace and turn your stroll into a jog or your jog into a sprint.

So being a Bluetooth earphone, the set connects easily with any smart device. The power button in the microphone unit is what initiated paring as well. There is no visible battery anywhere here, still the Sport+ can lasted me a full week with my hour-long morning walks. Again, impressive for the 120mAh battery combo.

Also read: Sony WH-1000XM2 review: Powerhouse wireless headphones, but will you buy?

This headset is so small that it easily fits in the hand. This headset is so small that it easily fits in the hand.

There is, however, one thing I am not sure about. The Sport+ needs to be charged with a small micro-USB port, again in the mic module. It has a flap which seems like it won’t last a lot of pulls. It might prove me wrong, but at the moment I am unsure. Also, for a 120mAh battery, it takes close to two hours to get these powered up.

Now, all this design is pointless if the audio quality is bad. This is where the large earphone I mentioned earlier comes into the picture as the drivers seem be larger than usual. This offers good output across frequency ranges so that you enjoy A R Rahman’s Kadal as well Dopamine in Steve Angello’s Paradiso. I tried the earphone mostly during my morning walks when I just let Apple Music take over with some random playlist. The experience was good across whatever was served to me over the week and across volume ranges. Also, the earphones do a good job of keeping away the laughter club noises without any level of noise cancellation.

But then this is no Sennheiser Momentum, there will be times when you think things could sound a little bit better. Anyway, the call quality is good and I did not get complaints of “windy noises” from my mom who was usually on the other side of these conversations. At a price tag of Rs 3499 and for the convenience it offers, I will strongly recommend the Tagg Sport+ just for the convience of having something this simple. The good audio is just incidental.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd