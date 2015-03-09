Swipe Ultimate Tab Express review: It’s deja vu all over again

The Swipe Ultimate Tab is very similar in looks and specs to a lot of other Windows 2-in-1s. The Swipe Ultimate Tab is very similar in looks and specs to a lot of other Windows 2-in-1s.

There has been a flurry of affordable Windows-based 2-in-1 devices into the Indian market in the past few months. Priced under Rs 25,000, these devices are essentially tablets which can do more, thanks to a detachable keyboard. Microsoft and Intel, both being major stakeholders in this effort, have been pushing a lot of brands to try their luck in this relatively new segment. The latest is from Swipe called the Ultimate tab.

Swipe Ultimate Tab

The Swipe Ultimate Tab is very similar in looks and specs to a lot of other 2-in-1s to hit the market recently, especially the iBall Slide WQ149. It is almost as if everyone is following a reference design. So the best part of these devices, their detachable keyboards, are also similar.

Specs: 10.1-inch 1280x800p IPS touch display | Intel Atom 1.86 GHz Z3735F processor | 2GB DDR3 RAM | 32GB storage + micro SD Slot up to 64GB | 5.0 MP rear camera + 2.0 MP front camera | 8000mAh battery | 3G data, Bluetooth 4.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 b\g

| Windows 8.1 Operating System

Price: Rs 19,999

So, can you work on a tablet with a keyboard?

Yes, you can. The keyboard is a big plus for people who have to use the tablet to write long emails or file a report. The tablet is really good and responds well. The best feature is that it is really lightweight and does not add to your weight, making this Ultimate tab a very portable option for those who want a work device to use on the go.

It is powerful, but don’t expect too much out of this device. The Atom processor has its limitations so don’t plan on running Adobe Photoshop on this tablet. But it cycles through apps smoothly and you don’t notice any lag.

The display is good and you can even work with it in the sun.

What are the problems?

The folding stand of the detachable keyboard is really innovative. However, this makes it almost impossible to use the keyboard while standing the tablet on your lap or any other surface that is not flat or stable. Then there is the flap in front which comes in the way of your hand when you are typing. Another pain point.

Should you buy it?

This is a tough one, given the issue with the keyboard. Overall, if the keyboard was workable, this would have been a decent device. But Swipe needs to work on fixing this issue.

