Sony MDR-XB950B1 review: Good music, bass extra

Over the past few years Sony has become one of the top players in the headphone segment in India. It’s success has been in offering products customised for the Indian users with a lot of bass and dinchak effects thrown in. None of the other headphone makers have really shown the conviction to make something dedicated for the Indian market.

For this year, Sony has updated its lineup with a bunch of new headphones and earphones spread across price points. The range includes the MDR-XB950B1 wireless headphone which we got for review. This model too packs some extra bass and is made primarily of iPhones available in the market at the moment.

The headphone comes with controls for skipping songs, adjusting volume and taking calls. Connecting with the phone easy and it works even with Android phones. It swivels to fold flat, but is still large. One a recent trip, I had a bit of difficulty keeping this in my small laptop bag. So do keep that in mind while picking this up. And there is an extra bass button, just in case the thumping isn’t good enough for you.

Anyway, the audio quality of the MDR-XB950B1 is good with or without the extra bass. As usual, I tried my type of — the type that does not need dollops of extra bass — music was suitably impressed. Then I switched on to the extra bass type music with its abundance of booze and brass to ensure that it’s doing a good job there too. This headphone gets a big green tick when it comes to audio performance.

The headphone is good to take calls too. I tried it during a long weekend review call and was more than happy with the way things turned out. Also, the ear cups are really soft and don’t bother your ears after long hours. But do remember that the remote functions as well as the call buttons work only if you are connected via Bluetooth and not via the cord. The battery last about six hours of wireless play after a full charge.

Sony also packages an app with its headphones that lets you get a greater degree of control with the audio devices. With this headphone I could cut down bass to a large extent and get it more like what I’m used to.

Should you buy?

Yes, if you are looking for a luxurious headphone to cater to all your needs. Yes, this is ideal for those who have a soft corner for real Bollywood type numbers, but those listening to more sober types of music won’t be disappointed either. The Sony MDR-XB950B1 is priced at Rs 12,990.

