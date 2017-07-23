Sony Bravia KD-65X9300E review: Sharpest, darkest and deepest

Sony Bravia KD-65X9300E is among the best 4K televisions you can buy at the moment, and here’s our review. Sony Bravia KD-65X9300E is among the best 4K televisions you can buy at the moment, and here’s our review.

Just when we thought televisions were gradually reaching the end of their game, the idiot box became smart enough to become the hub of entertainment in the household. While the chatter in the space is usually around the likes of LG and Samsung, Sony has been holding fort with its commitment to its own genre of colour and design. The latest from the Japanese major is the X9300E series of 4K televisions. We spent some time with the new KD-65X9300E.

KD-65X9300E specifications: 65-inch 3840 x 2160 Edge LED | 4K HDR processor X1 extreme with Triluminos display | Android TV OS | 16GB storage | HDMI x 4 + USB x 3

KD-65X9300E price in India Rs. 3,64,900

KD-65X9300E Design, display review

The KD-65X9300E has been designed to gel with your home decor and hence won’t be a sore thumb be it on a wall mount or a stand in the middle of the room. In fact, the back of the TV has a mesh design that makes it look good. This along with the intelligent cable management system has been put in place for those houses where the TV might end up in the middle of the room. This is very thoughtful on part of Sony.

However, what sets this TV apart is the display quality. Sony has used a slim backlight Drive+ technology with a unique quad-edge LED structure. This gives the television the deepest blacks you will see on an LED panel. That is really impressive when you watch HDR quality video with good contrast. While running 4K video the images are smooth with no ghosting or lag. Some of the demo videos showcases the kind of colours that we have come to associate with Sony, not the extra-vibrant, over processed images that some of the competition seems to prefer.

KD-65X9300E audio review

This TV really packs a punch when it come studio audio with an array of five 10W speakers, three of which are front facing. It can go really loud if needed and still maintain the clarity you need to enjoy a good movie. Also, since there are tonnes of music streaming apps on the Google Play store which you can download on this TV, you are going to enjoy the experience.

This TV really packs a punch when it come studio audio with an array of five 10W speakers, three of which are front facing. This TV really packs a punch when it come studio audio with an array of five 10W speakers, three of which are front facing.

KD-65X9300E UI, software review

Sony was among the first to adopt Android TV and this television too runs Google’s software customised for the large screen. You have voice controls via the remote and the TV gives you access to all apps on the store. Sony has preloaded some apps, among them Sony Liv which lets you catch up to all the soaps on TV. While Sony is the only brand that support Amazon Prime natively at the moment, Netflix also comes pre-burned. Plus, with Chromecast built in you can easily stream content from mobile devices in the house. Plus, there is a customised content bar that just makes it easier to discover new content. I loved the PIP mode that lets you multi-task with apps even when Live TV is on.

Sony KD-65X9300E has been designed to gel with your home decor and hence won’t be a sore thumb be it on a wall mount or a stand in the middle of the room. Sony KD-65X9300E has been designed to gel with your home decor and hence won’t be a sore thumb be it on a wall mount or a stand in the middle of the room.

The only issue here is that this feature is not supported for content coming from local inputs via the USB port. The remote is easy to use and intuitive. Being an Android TV, the KD-65X9300E supports voice search in both English and Hindi, a feature that will endear it to a lot of users because typing something on the TV screen using a remove is still a pain. Also, the TV natively supports most popular Indian languages.

Sony Bravia KD-65X9300E verdict

The Sony Bravia KD-65X9300E is among the best 4K televisions you can buy at the moment. I recommend this for those who are more discerning about the colour they bring home and love the subtle unstated prowess of a Sony television when it comes to this aspect. However, for overall value you will need to compare it with the competition, especially since there are some slimmer models out there at a similar price. From a performance and overall experience perspective, you don’t need to look any further.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd