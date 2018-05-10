Sol Republic Relays Sport Wireless review: Good audio, can be a bit better in design

Sol Republic Relays Sport Wireless review: Sol Republic Relays Sport Wireless is a compact pair of earphones that goes around the ear. Sol Republic Relays Sport Wireless review: Sol Republic Relays Sport Wireless is a compact pair of earphones that goes around the ear.

Of late there has been a flurry of Bluetooth earphones that are as compact can be. This new trend seems to have been triggered by the huge success of the Apple AirPods, which are not affordable for everyone. Now, easy-to-use earphones are available across price ranges and we have reviewed quite a few of these over the past few weeks.

The latest of these devices that we have is the Sol Republic Relays Sport Wireless, a compact pair of earphones that goes around the ear. The two earphones are connected with a rubberised cord with small pods hanging below both the ears to house the battery and the controls. The one on the left seems to have just the battery as there are no buttons there.

This is a big differentiator from the other units we have reviewed recently. The two pods, are in my books, a bit too much paraphernalia to carry around. However, the controls are easy on the right side, with a large button for Play/Pause and to take calls with one click. The earphones themselves are comfortable, despite a round halo-like ring around both. I wore it on a long flight and not for once did I feel any fatigue in the ears.

The audio quality is good, and surprisingly so. Surprising because this is not a band I was familiar with till that point. I used it during my morning walks also on a quick trip to Mumbai. While walking, with occasional spurts of sprinting, the ear pieces stayed in place and the pods seems to weigh them down in place. In the flight, I had to up the volume a bit to cut out the external noise as there is no noise cancelling here.

I tried the workout playlist on Apple Music and the audio quality was consistent throughout. This is often a challenge for earphones as playlists have wide range of audio and only versatile ones can handle them without prompting the user to adjust volume or, worse, skip a song. From Baadshaho’s Hoshiar Rehna to Paris by Chainsmokers, my regular playlist too sounded good on the Sol Republic.

With its affordable Rs 4,990 price tag, the Sol Republic Relays is one of the better options you can buy in the compact wireless Bluetooth earphones space. However, I found the Tagg Sport+ design a bit better, though there is not much to differentiate the two when it comes to audio quality.

