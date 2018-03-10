Smartron t phone P review: Misses the mark when it comes to performance

Smartron t phone P review: Smartron t phone P is a budget device that costs Rs 7,999 and will be exclusive to Flipkart. Smartron t phone P review: Smartron t phone P is a budget device that costs Rs 7,999 and will be exclusive to Flipkart.

Smartron is a India-based company with a vision to a big player in the smart home, IoT and smartphone space. The company’s first smartphone offering was the t-phone, a mid-range flagship device priced at Rs 24,999. In May last year, Smartron unveiled the srt.phone, which is priced starting 12,999 for 32GB storage variant.

The company has now launched t phone P, its first device for 2018. Smartron t phone P packs characteristics similar to most other devices in this price range such as a metal unibody design, a HD display, Snapdragon 435 processor, and more. It costs Rs 7,999 and will be exclusive to Flipkart.

Smartron t phone P review

The USP of Smartron t phone P is clearly its 5,000mAh battery, which easily lasts for more than day. The 4G phone sports a metal unibody design along with a HD resolution display and a 13MP back camera with LED flash. The rear camera along with LED flash is placed on the top left, while a circular fingerprint sensor sits at the centre.

The volume rocker keys and power button can be found on the right. The bottom houses speakers grille and a USB 2.0 port. A 3.5 mm headset jack is placed on top. So does this budget smartphone stand out from the crowd? Here’s our review:

Smartron t phone P specifications: 5.2-inch HD display | Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 processor | Android 7.1.1 Nougat | 5,000mAh battery | 13MP rear camera + 5MP front camera | 3GB RAM + 32GB internal memory | expandable memory up to 128GB | 4G LTE

Smartron t phone P price in India: Rs 7,999

Smartron t phone P : What’s good?

The budget segment is flooded with smartphones that feature an identical design language, with a few tweaks. Smartron t phone P does stand out as such with its metal back design and prominent antenna bands on top and bottom of the back cover. The design is likeable and what you can expect from a Rs 8,000 phone. Smartron t phone P has capacitive navigation buttons, which light up during use. The company has gone for a textured finish for the power button, which helps in differentiating it from volume buttons, and this is a good addition.

The display is a 5.2-inch one with HD resolution. Average to look at, the phone’s display has got decent viewing angles. Keeping in mind the price point, I would say the display does a decent job, though I had to really struggle to use the phone in bright outdoors as visibility was a problem even with brightness levels set to maximum.

The rear camera is one of the better features of Smartron t phone P as it does a pretty good job of clicking pictures in bright outdoors. I liked the colour reproduction and that it successfully retains some details in photographs. Though in some cases, it makes the pictures look too too bright or overexposed. The front camera also works pretty well in well-lit places. Both back and front shooter disappoint when it comes to low light photography. The pictures appear too grainy with most details missing. The LED flash does makes things better for the rear camera, but again low light photography is not the strongest suit of the t phone P.

Smartron t phone P has a 5,000mAh battery, which easily lasts for a day and a half with long hours of binge watching, browsing social media and playing games. For those looking for a dependable phone on terms of battery, the Smartron t phone P is a good option.

Smartron t phone P: What’s not good?

I was disappointed with Smartron t phone P’s performance, thanks to constant crashes. The phone could not handle multiple tabs and started to slow down when I had too many apps opens. I noticed a visible lag while switching between apps. Even basic tasks like messaging or opening an app and using it efficiently is a problem on the phone due to the slow response time.

Sometimes I had to click on an app and wait for a more than a minute for it to load and all of this with no other app running in the background. The phone heats up within minutes into games like Asphalt 8. Having reviewed quite a few budget phones in the past, I would say the performance on this one is not up to the mark. The fingerprint sensor is also a problem area as it took more than one attempt on almost every occasion to unlock the phone.

Smartron t phone P: Verdict

Smartron t phone P is one of the options out there in the budget segment, though it is hard to recommend considering the general performance. While Smartron t phone P does perform well in the battery and camera department, one certainly does expect more from a smartphone, especially with standards set so high by Chinese players. The budget or sub-Rs 10,000 segment is mostly dominated by Xiaomi with Redmi Y1 Lite series or Redmi 5A being better performers.

