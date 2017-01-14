Skullcandy Method Wireless women’s earphones review: Good sound, and fit

Skullcandy Method Wireless for women come with the familiar ‘FlexSport Collar’ design Skullcandy Method Wireless for women come with the familiar ‘FlexSport Collar’ design

Skullcandy has managed to make quite a mark in the headphones space in India. It offers some colourful options, a lot of headphones in the wireless segment, although the brand is definitely on the more expensive side. The Skullcandy Method Wireless Women’s earphones are priced at a slightly steep Rs 5,299, but these are supposedly designed for those women who like to hit the gym or generally exercise with their earphones plugged in.

Given that most gyms in India still think it’s okay to alternate between a cacophony of EDM mixed with the choicest of Bollywood numbers, I’m still looking for a pair of headphones that will let me block out this noise without causing my ears to explode. So when these Skullcandy earphones arrived, I was skeptical.

Skeptical because I was pretty sure these wouldn’t fit in my ears, or that they would fall off or worse that they wouldn’t block any of the noise in a gym. Surprisingly, the Skullcandy Method Wireless ticked all the right boxes during my review period. Here’s what I thought about these headphones.

Price: Rs 5,299

So what’s good?

The Skullcandy Method Wireless for women come with the familiar ‘FlexSport Collar’ design we’ve seen in other earphones from the company. I like the lightweight design of the earphones and their easy fit. It’s a definitely a design that is simple to figure out, and while the gray colour of the collar is a tad boring, Skullcandy has decided to add more colourful earbuds to make up for this.

The earphones don’t look garish, and are something you can easily use in day-to-day to wear, which is what I ended up doing. The collar, which goes on the back of the neck, has three buttons: Volume up and down, and in the centre, the button to pair the earphones, switch them off as well. You can charge these via a micro-USB cable provided in the box.

Skullcandy is claiming 9 hours of battery life, and the earphones are more or less living up to that claim

The sound quality on these headphones is quite impressive. I used these in connection with my iPhone, and keeping volume at the lowest level was good enough. There was no noticeable jarring in the vocals, and in the gym too I could pump up the levels without worrying about the sound cracking. The beats are loud and clear, and the earphones did manage to block out the music playing inside the gym sufficiently. Taking calls on these is a bit weird, but works out just fine, and I faced no issues when doing the same.

Another plus is the earbuds fit perfectly. I didn’t face any common problems like the earbuds falling out of my ears while I ran on the treadmill, and that’s always good news. These are wireless which is always an advantage, when you are running.

Skullcandy is claiming 9 hours of battery life, and I would says it delivers on this. For some reason, they became the default earphone option for me all day, and I didn’t find myself charging this every alternate day, even though I listen to music at least 3-4 hours daily.

So what’s not good?

At Rs 5,299, the plasticky collar is just not premium finish. If these were priced at somewhere under Rs 2500 mark that would still be acceptable, but this is a high price to pay for the plasticky build. Sure the earphones are comfortable and lightweight, but not the most stylish.

At Rs 5,299, the plasticky collar is just not premium finish

I did face some pairing issues with the iPhone. For instance, you’re not quite sure how long to press the main button to pair; at times the earphones would just switch off. In some instances, even though the earphones were paired, the music would still play on the iPhone.

Should you buy?

Skullcandy’s Method Wireless for Women earphones have left me impressed. The sound quality is not bad, these are loud enough to block out annoying gym music, and they fit perfectly, which is what most women want at the end of the day. However, at Rs 5,299 these are a pricey proposition, and the build is not too impressive.

It really depends on whether you need a special pair of earphones for the gym/running session, if you are a regular. If the latter is true, then consider the Skullcandy option for women, these won’t disappoint and are comfortable for training sessions. For the rest, who have joined the gym simply because 2017 is here and it’s time to live up to the resolution, hold on. If you’re still running by April 2017, then maybe you can invest in these.

