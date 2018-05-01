Skagen Falster review: Smart without being loud

If you want a stylish Wear OS smartwatch, Skagen Falster is one such option. Here is our detailed review. If you want a stylish Wear OS smartwatch, Skagen Falster is one such option. Here is our detailed review.

Growing up in small-town India, a watch was the harbinger of adulthood – however early you possessed one – and an integral part of your step-out dressing. I am not sure the new generations are as possessive about their timepieces. But for me, stepping out without a watch is almost unthinkable. Though I was among the early adopters of smartwatches, after so many years of wearing one I’m certain it’s primarily a watch for me. The smart features are for those times when I’m smart enough to use them. This is why a regular watch with smart features might appeal to some users. That is why I think the Skagen Flaster might appeal to some users.

Skagen Falster price in India – Rs 21,995

The Skagen Falster is a regular-looking watch with a metal mesh strap. At first sight, most people will not realise this is a smartwatch. And that is good because you can use any regular strap, if, like me, you also find it difficult to work with a metal chain of sorts fettering your wrist. The watch face is round and looks very regular: that is, till you switch it on. This Skagen smartwatch has a bunch of stick-man type animations that come to life as soon as it is switched on. This is fun and a nice touch.

The watch is powered by Wear OS (formerly known as Android Wear) and you have to download the app to set up the watch, which is an easy process. You can find the Wear OS app in the Google Play Store, and the iOS app in the Apple App store. The app lets you do most of the customisations, linking with other apps and gives you basic data too. But this is not a watch you really want to wear for a jog. I tried, but there is something about a metal mesh and sweat that don’t mix well. Let’s be clear this is a watch that will help you with notifications and to count the calories you burn in the office or otherwise.

The watch face is simple and shows minutes in a very unique way, with an animated drop. At one glance, you can see the current time, time for another time zone, and the progress on fitness goals. The progress on steps is shown as a very subtle ring that goes around the watch face. I would have loved more options here. Click on the crown and you see the apps. All the basic apps are pre-loaded. For more, you have the Play Store app which downloads directly to the watch and not via the Wear OS app. Despite the enormity of the Android network, the watch apps are still limited.

The one really interesting feature is the inbuilt Google Assistant. Like with the Apple Watch, you can summon the assistant by long pressing the crown and use voice to interact with it. And given that you are in a place without much ambient noise, this does work well. The watch does a good job of keeping you up to speed with notifications and alerts.

I think this is the one feature most people will use the most. You might need to use the app to fine tune what notifications end up on the watch, or you will be irritated by the end of the day. The battery is good to last a full working day, thanks to the fact that the watch does not use a lot of bright colours by default.

Overall, the Skagen Falster is a smartwatch for those who don’t want the smart side of the watch to scream out. The smart in the smartwatch works in the background and does a good job of keeping you up to date on what is happening in your life and on your phone.

