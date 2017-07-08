Sennheiser Momentum In-Ear wireless earphones review: Ideal for work and home

Sennheiser Momentum In Ear wireless earphones review: Momentum In-Ear has a leather band that goes around your neck with plastic nodes that house the controls and from where the earphones stem out. Sennheiser Momentum In Ear wireless earphones review: Momentum In-Ear has a leather band that goes around your neck with plastic nodes that house the controls and from where the earphones stem out.

The Sennheiser Momentum In-ear wireless is a testament to the fact that some designs become popular enough to find appeal across brands. The Sennheiser Momentum In-Ear is almost a replica of the LG Tone Infinium, a design that has gradually become popular with a cross section of users from joggers to regular commuters.

However, it is not an exact replica as there is one big difference. The ear buds in the Sennheiser do not retract into the body, the one feature that makes the LG design still a bit superior. Also, the Sennheiser does not cater to the same set of users primarily because this uses a leather band and you might not really want to sweat out with it on your neck.

Sennheiser Momentum In-Ear wireless earphones

Sennheiser Momentum In-Ear wireless earphones price in India: Rs 14,990

Sennheiser Momentum In-Ear wireless earphones specifications: 15-22,000 Hz response | 12 dB | Bluetooth, NFC | 10 hours battery

The Sennheiser Momentum series is right up there when you look at the best audio names in the world. It stands for superior audio quality and luxurious design. The new Momentum In-Ear takes this legacy forward by bringing that luxury and comfort to a new design format. The unit has a leather band that goes around your neck with plastic nodes that house the controls and from where the earphones stem out.

The controls are on the right and easy to master. This is crucial as you are blinded and have to memorise what each button is for. Thankfully, there is just a power/pairing button, and stop button flanked by volume up and down. The latter can also be used to skip songs.

Sennheiser Momentum In Ear wireless earphones review:

The audio quality is what you would expect from something that has Sennheiser Momentum against is name. And being wireless is no issue at all as the device pairs easily with any smartphone and there is no loss in quality in the process. And this is a wireless-only device as there is no 3.5mm jack. I tried it with my usual mix of songs and the experience was pleasurable all through. It is not partial to bass and works really well for those who love vocal-heavy compositions.

Sennheiser Momentum In Ear wireless earphones review:

The only issue in books is the fact that this is not really ideal for those who workout, as other similar designs are. With the leather you might not really want to bring sweat to this combination. Also, the earplugs might not hold in place if you decide to go for a jog with this.

One good feature is the battery life, which can hold up for an entire day if you decide to listen to songs and make calls in between. So I am tempted to recommend this for people who prefer to have a Bluetooth device all the time while in office.

The Sennheiser Momentum In-Ear wireless earphones are a good buy for those who want quality audio, but don’t want to carry a on-ear headphone wherever they go. It offers an option for those who are tired of the headband design. However, this is not for those who want to take it on a jog.

