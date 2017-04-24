Sennheiser HD 4.50BTNC review: Top notch hi-fi headset, with noise cancelling too

Sennheiser HD 4.50BTNC are large on-ear wireless headphones with Bluetooth as well as NFC connectivity. Sennheiser HD 4.50BTNC are large on-ear wireless headphones with Bluetooth as well as NFC connectivity.

Noise Cancelling headphones seem to be becoming more and more popular and slowly coming out of the domain of companies like Bose, which had a vice-like grip on the segment. Sennheiser, for instance, seems to be taking a particular interest in these high-end headphones and has just released a new model, the HD 4.50BTNC active noise cancelling wireless headset.

Sennheiser HD 4.50BTNC are large on-ear wireless headphones with Bluetooth as well as NFC connectivity. They also come with a detachable cable for those who would like this option when the headphone runs out of battery for instance. The battery can be charged using any micro-USB cable.

Specifications: Impedance 18 Ω | Frequency response (Microphone) 100 – 10,000 Hz | Frequency response 18 – 22,000 Hz | Sound pressure level (SPL) 113dB (Passive: 1kHz/1Vrms) | THD, total harmonic distortion <0.5% (1kHz/100dB) | Dual omnidirectional microphones | Li-ion Polymer Battery |AptX codecs

Price: Rs 14,990

Sennheiser HD 4.50BTNC has a good design, which despite its large build, lets it fold into a very manageable size so that you can carry it around easily. It comes with a small zip pouch, in which the headset as well as the audio charging cable can be packed in easily. Also, the headset is very comfortable to wear overall with a soft headband and comfy ear cups.

The active noise cancelling is pretty good. Once you activate it using the button on the left earcup, it cuts of most noisy irritants in your life. I tested this feature during a trip to Thailand, and it was good enough to give me deep sleep in a noisy flight, and even without music running most of the times.

The audio quality is among the best I have heard in recent times. Sennheiser HD 4.50BTNC offer hi-fi audio quality, which is accentuated by the noise cancelling. Plus, there is a sense of depth and space that the headphones offer, making it ideal for watching movies too. It was a pleasure listening to my Apple Music weekly playlist consisting Lana Del Ray and Arijit Singh, and the headphone made easy meal of the the numbers.

If you are the type that stores a lot of music on your phone, then don’t forget to download the Sennheiser Captune app ,which give you lots of control over the music with customisable equalisers as well as album art. Somehow, the music sounds a bit better through this app. Sadly there is no way to use this app for streamed music.

There is nothing you can really fault the headphone. However, I fumbled a bit with the volume and call buttons on the headset, which take some time getting used to, but are very easy to use once you get the hang of it. I would have preferred them to be a bit more distinct and spaced out. Also, the remote features don’t work when the headset is wired to a smartphone or laptop.

Should you buy?

Yes, if you are looking for a top-end noise cancelling headphone. At the moment this is among the best you can buy and comes with the added advantage of being wireless and versatile enough to work with all kinds of sources from laptops to smartphones. Go ahead, this is a good choice.

First Published on: April 24, 2017 4:38 pm

