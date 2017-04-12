Sennheiser HD 4.3 on-ear headphones review: Music with soul

The Sennheiser HD 4.3 looks a lot like the Sennheiser Momentum and comes with soft leather earcups that surely give you luxury close to those beauties. The Sennheiser HD 4.3 looks a lot like the Sennheiser Momentum and comes with soft leather earcups that surely give you luxury close to those beauties.

The cost of owning a really good headphone has been coming down over the years. While a top-end headphone can still cost you a month’s salary, it is possible to buy a something that fulfils your needs and expectations at the fraction of that. This is where the Sennheiser HD 4.3 comes in.

Sennheiser HD 4.3

These HD 4.3 comes with a detachable cable which has a remote built into it. Plus the design is great and lets the headphone, which is quite large, fold into something that can easily stashed in an office bag, even a smaller one like mine.

Price: Rs 7,990

What is good?

Well, the Sennheiser HD 4.3 is like other headphones from this company something you will tend to trust. And this is not just for audio quality, but also the build quality. It feels like something that will last long and serve you well.

The ear cups are soft on the ear and stay cool after long hours, which an achievement even in the early summers of Delhi.

The audio quality is something I was expecting to be a notch below the top-end headphones from the company. But there is absolutely no element of disappointment here, for the performance is amazing. The headphone give you a kind of depth and sense of space not usually seen in this price range. From Chainsmokers to Begum Jaan, the HD 4.3 did not disappoint me one bit. And let me tell you my music interests are quite varied.

These are one of the best on-ear headphone I have used recently, when it comes to design.

Well, the Sennheiser HD 4.3 is like other headphones from this company something you will tend to trust. And this is not just for audio quality, but also the build quality.

The remote has buttons that curve outwards making it easy for your fingers to find them as you are blinded because of their location. Also, it works with the iPhone wonderfully well and even gives you call options and even the ability to skip songs. Also, it worked with Siri on the phone and Mac too.

What is not that good?

I would not really recommend anyone to buy the white version I got for review. That might not stay white for much longer.

There is nothing much really wrong with this one. However, I would not really recommend anyone to buy the white version I got for review. That might not stay white for much longer.

Should you buy?

Yes, if you want to spend this much for a headphone which you would use for everything from your smartphone to laptop. This is one of the best you can get in this price range, though it still isn’t really cheap. Maybe it makes a bit more sense to buy this if you are a part of the Apple ecosystem.

