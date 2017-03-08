Sennheiser HD 200 Pro review: Good for work

Sennheiser HD 200 Pro will offer true audio and you will not miss a beat. Here is our full review. Sennheiser HD 200 Pro will offer true audio and you will not miss a beat. Here is our full review.

There are times when you just want to cut off from your surroundings so that you can think, concentrate and do what you want to. But this is difficult, especially in our modern workplaces these days. The Sennheiser HD 200 Pro is made for these kind of situations when you just want to focus.

Sennheiser HD 200 Pro

Specs: Impedance 32 ohms | Frequency response 20-20,000 Hz | Sound pressure level (SPL) 108 dB | Weight 797g | Harmonic distortion <0.1%

Price: Rs 6,490

The HD 200 Pro is a largish on-ear headphone that rests comfortably on your ears, has enough spring to keep most external noises out but still does not make you uncomfortable. It is a bit old world as the cable is not detachable and there is no mic or volume controls. But the cable is really long at 2 meters.

The audio quality is rich and full. However, you have to hit a certain volume level to really enjoy the notes. Till then the headphone does feel a bit underwhelming. I tried a range of songs, especially my new favourite Maruvaarthai by Sir Sriram, and loved the overall experience.

But let’s get one thing straight, this is not really a headset meant for those who want to lie down and enjoy music. This is the sort of headset you would use at work, to monitor video, or listen to an audio feed. It has that sturdy built of something that will go through the rough and tumble of work.

So, it might actually underwhelm a few audiophiles who have specific tastes when it comes to bass and treble. This is not really for that user and he has a lot more from Sennheiser itself that will suit his tastes.

Should you buy?

Yes, if you are in the media or music industry and need to have a headphone as part of your work. The Sennheiser HD 200 Pro will offer true audio and you will not miss a beat. Look for other, more versatile options, if you are looking for something to enjoy music on the go, or at home.

