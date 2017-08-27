Sennheiser CX 7.00BT review: For (wireless) music on the move

Sennheiser CX 7.00BT wireless neckband headset has been launched in India, and here’s our detailed review. Sennheiser CX 7.00BT wireless neckband headset has been launched in India, and here’s our detailed review.

Sennheiser has been focusing on wireless segment in recent times. It sees a big opportunity with people who like the convenience of having a wireless audio device while on the move, connecting to their music as well as calls. While it has cut the cords on most of its range, it is also experimenting with new designs like the neckband, which it has introduced even in the Momentum range. But then the Sennheiser Momentum neckband is a luxury product and not for everyone and that is where the new Sennheiser CX 7.00BT wireless neckband headset might have an opportunity.

Sennheiser CX 7.00BT wireless neckband headset price in India: Rs 9,592

Sennheiser CX 7.00BT wireless neckband headset specifications: 17Hz – 21,000Hz frequency response | 112 dB (1 kHz/0 dBFS) | 170mAh Lithium-ion Polymer | Bluetooth 4.1, NFC | Omni-directional microphone

I am a fan of the neck band design because it keeps all the wires away. Often when you are using a headphone on the move, a lot of effort is spent keeping the wires in order. However, the neckband design popularised by LG has been gaining popularity for its ease. While Sennheiser introduced the neckband in the Momentum range, the leather finish of that unit ensured it could not be used for workouts. The CX 7.00BT does not suffer from that issue and can be used in all circumstances thanks to its plastic body. Like the Momentum, this one too does not have retracting earbuds. The controls are on the left and there is a flap at the end from where the unit can be charged with a micro USB cable.

I had a bit of an issue keeping the silicone tip in place inside my right ear. I suggest you too try out the best fit before settling in. In the box, there is also a fabric case for the band. Don’t forget this, because inside a bag with your other stuff the cord of the CX 7.00BT could get damaged. The CX 7.00BT is made for those who enjoy hi-definition audio and the Qualcomm apt-X codec offers great clarity and ambient sound despite the unit being wireless. I tried the CX 7.00BT in various situations — in cars, planes and inside my house and office. The experience was truly top class letting me enjoy my music and take calls very easily.

The CX 7.00BT offers a depth you would not expect in a device like this. Also, it helps that the silicone tips keep most of the noise out anyway. So you could use this in office to help you concentrate better. I really loved how the CX 7.00BT offers a good balance of bass and does not overpower you. Still I found it ideal for listening to soft, vocal-based numbers.

CX 7.00BT is a good option for those who want wireless comfort, but not at the cost of audio quality. While the Momentum is better if you are looking for a headband, this model is one you can use everywhere.

