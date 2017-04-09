SanDisk Extreme Go USB 3.1 review: Fast and secure

Here’s our review of SanDisk Extreme Go USB 3.1 flash drive, which is now available in India at a price of Rs. 3990. Here’s our review of SanDisk Extreme Go USB 3.1 flash drive, which is now available in India at a price of Rs. 3990.

It is tough to imagine now that the first storage I got was a 128MB SD card for my priced Canon A400. That card has cost me almost half as much as the camera, but was worth it as the latter camera with internal storage of just 16MB. Today, I hold a SanDisk Extreme Go USB 3.1 flash drive in my hand and wonder how things have changed.

SanDisk Extreme Go USB 3.1

The SanDisk Extreme Go USB 3.1 looks like any other USB drive we have seen from this Western Digital company in recent times. The design is nothing new. The USB port retracts into the drive for storage and there is a toggle to push it out when needed. When in use the drive has a blue light that glows. You can link to a keychain if needed.

SanDisk Extreme Go USB 3.1 64GB price: Rs 3990

The price is good. You are basically getting a 64GB ultra portable drive for under Rs 4,000 and that is good news for a lot of us who need to carry larger drives but have only this much of relevant files.

The speed at which this USB drive can copy files is amazing. SanDisk claims a read speed of up to 200MB/s and write speed of 150MB/s. I copied some old photo dumbs in a jiffy, faster than I could take a screenshot. For the full speed, however, you will need at least one port that offers USB 3.1 on your laptop or PC.

The SanDisk Secure Access software offers encryption for documents you might want to keep private. So you can put certain files, or the entire USB itself under lock and key. I used the drive on a Mac, where the Secure Access had to be installed on the drive itself. Once you have set up the access, the software is easy to use. I suggest you put all your files under password protection, except for those you might want to share with others using this drive.

The only issue I faced was when moving folders, this drive seems to take time figuring out how long it will take to complete the task. While the actual copying of files is fast, this is an irritant. It seems to happen when you have folder with a lot of files in it. It even got stuck a couple of times I tried on Mac.

Should you buy?

Yes, if you are one of those who need to carry around a lot of data or files securely. At the end of the day this is a pen drive and getting 64GB of fast and secure storage is a plus for a lot of professionals. For those who just need a drive for songs and photos, there are cheaper options out there.

