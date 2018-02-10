Samsung Level In ANC review: Budget noise-cancellation in-ear headphones done right

The Samsung Level In ANC in-ear headphones are solid looking, so you don’t have to worry about the build quality. The Samsung Level In ANC in-ear headphones are solid looking, so you don’t have to worry about the build quality.

Most smartphones these days come with a pair of free in-ear headphones, but often they aren’t of a superior quality. For casual music listening they’re just fine, but if you want something much better, I’d recommend you to invest in a pair of in-ear headphones that sound natural yet accessible to own. Samsung (yes the same company behind the Galaxy S8) is trying really hard to provide a high-quality audio experience with its Level In ANC noise-cancelling in-ear headphones. We tested out the Samsung Level In ANC in-ear headphones to see if they are worth the price.

Samsung Level In ANC in-ear headphones: Design and fit

The Samsung Level In ANC in-ear headphones are solid looking, so you don’t have to worry about the build quality. The left and right earpieces come with a round aluminum disc on the sides and the Level logo shines all the way. The earpieces are connected with a tangle-free cord which I believe is about one meter long , and is wrapped in braided fabric to avoid tangles. The right earpiece comes with the in-line remote, which features a volume rocker and multifunction button for answering calls and pausing music.

Then there is a 3.5mm headphone jack and a dedicated controller at the bottom of the cable. The controller houses a microUSB port to charge a 110mAh battery. You’ll also find a three-way slider button to turn on/off active noise cancellation, while a ‘Talk in mode’ function allows users to be aware about ambient sounds.



Samsung provides with four set of ear tips – small, medium, large and XL. I settled on the large one. Plus, you will also find ear hooks to help keep the earphones out of your ear. The in-ear headphones felt light on my ears, and they never fell out during a brisk walk, or when during a normal commute. And I assume if you choose the right sized tip, the in-ear headphones should stay for long during intense workout sessions.

Samsung Level In ANC in-ear headphones review: Audio quality and active noise cancellation

The audio quality of the Samsung Level In ANC is much better than a pair of in-ear headphones what most people get with the smartphones. I was literally impressed when I first put them on, delivering mostly balanced audio and mostly great audio. When listening to “Trouble” by Coldplay, I felt like Chris Martin was right in front of me. However, the Level In ANC lacked thumping bass. In “Memories” (feat. Kid Cudi) by David Guetta, the bass sounded rather weak. Attending phone calls with the headset was good in my testing.

Samsung Level In ANC is also a great pair of active noise-cancelling headphones in this price segment. While using them on the metro, the headphones managed to block, roughly 80 per cent of the outside sound. I could hear outside noises, but I still feel that the noise cancellation works well.

Samsung Level In ANC in-ear headphones: Conclusion

Samsung Level In ANC are a pretty decent pair of in-ear headphones. They are comfortable and deliver on the promise of good audio quality. At Rs 3,799, they should be seen as an all-rounder for listening to various types of music. And yes, they also block the outside noise as well and that’s a huge plus point in my opinion.

