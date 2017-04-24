Samsung Galaxy S8+ review blog: So what’s new with the display?

Samsung Galaxy S8+ review: We’ll be updating this daily with inputs on how the phone fares on various fronts. Samsung Galaxy S8+ review: We’ll be updating this daily with inputs on how the phone fares on various fronts.

Samsung is back in the reckoning with a smartphone flagship after a few months spent dousing the flames of what can be described at the Note 7 fiasco. Given what happened with its last flagship, the Korean tech giant has no margin for error. So it seems to have played safe and given the world a phone which could not do anything wrong, at least not so far.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 wants to be the phone that ticks all the boxes, does everything you expect it to and push the envelope when it comes to dependability. That is how Samsung plays it safe.

Day 1: What’s with the display

Samsung Galaxy S8+ is a phone that ticks all the boxes. However, when the phone launched in New York, watching the late night livestream, I felt there was that one big bang feature missing. Samsung, it seems, was clearly not banking on one feature, but the power of many good things to make this phone a success.

The first feature that really hits you in the face, quite literally is the Infinity Screen. Having perfected the curved screen, Samsung seems to have decided to push this new format, which make it feel like the display just flows out. This also gives Samsung the ability to pack a larger screen into a smaller build. In fact, it’s hard to believe that the S8+ has a 6.2-inch display when the phone is not larger than the iPhone 7 plus, which has a smaller 5.5-inch screen. I would say this is where Samsung has shown some real innovation.

There's no other way to put it: Samsung Galaxy S8+ has a stunning display.

This display quality is great, but that is not a big deal coming from Samsung, who are experts in this space. But the concept itself is brilliant and you will experience it best in a dimly lit room watching some high-resolution video file. Soon you will focus just on the screen, and feel like you are watching a large screen in a small room. The ‘Infinity display’ is clearly the best screen on any phone at the moment.

However, one small issue with experience above is that the audio quality could have been a lot better, especially when you consider where some of Samsung’s rivals are pushing this. This is not a big issue, but these days all flagships have started offering top notch audio experiences.

First Published on: April 24, 2017 6:55 pm

