Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime review: More misses than hits

Samsung has a robust portfolio in the high-end market…the Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ Note8, the newer Galaxy A8+, to name a few. However, the company has a lot of work to do in the mid-end segment, which many believe is the reason why Chinese players like Xiaomi and Oppo are doing well in the Indian market. That said, Samsung made a decision to strike a balance between the specifications and software enhancements with the Galaxy On7 Prime – its latest phone priced starting at Rs 12,990. It might lack a bezel-less display – but the addition of Samsung Pay Mini and Samsung Mall should be seen as a welcome move. Is it worth considering the Galaxy On7 Prime as an option? Here is our detailed review.

Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime specifications: 5.5-inch Full HD display (1920 x 1080 pixels) with 16:9 aspect ratio | Exynos 7870 SoC octa-core processor| 3GB/4GB RAM + 32GB/64GB expandable storage | 13MP Rear camera with f/1.9 aperture + 13MP front camera | 3300 mAh battery | Android Nougat 7.1 | Bixby| 4G VoLTE



Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime price in India: Rs 12,990 (3GB RAM + 32GB storage), Rs 14,990 (4GB RAM + 64GB storage)

Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime review: Design and display

It’s 2018, and little has been changed when it comes to the design language of the Galaxy On7 Prime. The metal-built chassis feels strong and the phone is marginally thinner, although users should keep in mind that the Galaxy On7 Prime still offers the 16:9 aspect ratio display, and not the fancy 18:9 display that is so common nowadays.

The 5.5-inch display dominates the front of the Galaxy On7 Prime with its prominent bezels. A 13MP front-facing camera, notification LED, and earpiece are visible above the display. Below the display is the physical home button that doubles as the fingerprint scanner, and capacitive buttons placed on either side of it. The fingerprint sensor is fast and accurate. The capacitive buttons aren’t backlit, unfortunately.

The bottom edge of the device has the microUSB port next to a traditional headphone jack, and a microphone. The speaker is positioned at the top, next to the power button on the right-hand side of the device. Flip over the phone, and there is the 13MP primary camera and LED flash.

The Galaxy On7 Prime’s 5.5-inch display is bright and colourful, despite that fact it uses the standard TFT panel and not an AMOLED display. The latest Mission Impossible: Fallout trailer looked good enough, and the screen’s colours and contrast were right. However, the device does not come with an ambient light sensor, which is common these days.

Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime review: Performance and battery

Galaxy On7 Prime is powered by the octa-core Exynos 7870, the same processor which can be found on the company’s previous mid-end phones launched in 2017. The Galaxy On7 Prime comes with either 3GB RAM and 32GB storage or 64GB of working memory and 4GB RAM. Samsung gave us the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant to test.

We did not have any issues in our day-to-day usage. Web browsing was decent enough, as images, videos and adverts were quick to load. Similarly, loading games was also fast, and we did enjoyed playing Asphalt Xtreme on the Galaxy On7 Prime. While its AnTuTu score of 62,692 cannot match a phone in the same class, a game like Real Racing 3 comfortably ran on the Galaxy On7 Prime without any much stutter.

I was surprised to see the phone lacks a gyroscope, which is a shame. Since the phone doesn’t support a gyroscope, I could not use a new “AR Mode” in Motion Stills app. Also, missing is a digital compass from the device. If you are a heavy Google Maps user, you’ll cringe buying the Galaxy On7 Prime. The Galaxy On7 Prime has a sizable 3,300mAh battery. With moderate use, the phone was easily able to get through a day. Unfortunately, it doesn’t support fast-charging. The call quality is good in our testing. The quality of a mono speaker is average, to say the least.

Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime review: Software and Samsung Mall

The Galaxy On7 Prime runs Android 7.1 Nougat, with Samsung’s proprietary custom skin layered atop the experience. The user interface has been toned down a bit; just swipe left to see more apps and swipe right on the home screen to use Bixby voice-assistant. If you swipe down from the top of the screen, you’ll see all your notifications and Samsung’s quick-settings shortcuts.

Samsung also lets you experience a new type of shopping experience with its Mall app on the Galaxy On7 Prime. This has been pitched as the Galaxy On7 Prime’s USP, which other phones do not enjoy. Samsung Mall app essentially takes advantage of the phone’s camera, thanks to augmented reality (AR) features, to identify items. It basically acts as an aggregator and lets you shop for products across multiple online shopping sites from one single app.

At the time of writing, Samsung has tied up with Amazon India, Jabong, Shopclues, and Tata CLiQ. We found this feature pretty satisfactory when we pointed the phone’s camera to identify books and bags. However, at a recent visit to a nearby Croma store, it could not identify an electric shaver. Instead, it searched for dryers. The phone also supports Samsung Pay Mini, but I could not test the feature.

Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime review: Camera

If there’s one area where the Galaxy On7 Prime suffers, it is the camera. The main 13MP camera has an f/1.9 aperture. The secondary 13MP front camera also boasts an f/1.9 aperture and has fixed focus. The primary camera shoots unconvincing shots, even in broad daylight. There’s no sharpness in the clicked photos – and the autofocus just does not work.

In low-light, again, it produced not so great photographs. Videos can be recorded in 1080p at 30 frames per second. The color reproduction is good here and the auto-focus is also convincing. The 13MP front camera was slightly better in our testing, as I was able to capture sharper self portraits with much more realistic colours.

Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime review: Conclusion

While the performance, display are okay, the Galaxy On7 Prime will have a tough time standing out against the competition. Honor 9 Lite with four cameras and full vision display starts at Rs 10,999; then there’s Xiaomi Mi A1 with its dual rear camera. The Galaxy On7 Prime will have a tough time competing with such phones. In my opinion, the Galaxy On7 Prime does not have that wow factor, even with Samsung Pay Mini or Samsung Mall app feature on board.

