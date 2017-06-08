Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro review: Stylish phone with impressive camera

Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro review: This smartphone sports an ultra-thin design, dual 16MP cameras, and has full HD SAMOLED display. Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro review: This smartphone sports an ultra-thin design, dual 16MP cameras, and has full HD SAMOLED display.

Samsung launched the Galaxy C9 Pro this year, and followed it up with the Galaxy C7 Pro. While the C9 had a 6-inch display, with the C7 Pro the focus is on a slim design (only 7mm in thickness). This phone also comes with the same 16MP front and rear camera combination we saw on the Galaxy C9 Pro.

Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro is priced at Rs 27,990, which puts it in the mid-premium range. The South Korean smartphone manufacturer has been targeting this price band more aggressively in 2017. While Galaxy A series has always been priced in this range, this year we’re seeing a lot more options in the band.

Given the rise of the OnePlus 3T and OnePlus 3, which has become the de facto option for many users, and other selfie options like Oppo F3 Plus and Vivo V5 Plus, this should not be surprising to anyone. Samsung is still the market leader in India’s smartphone market, and it wants to maintain this by having as many different options for every single user. So how does the Galaxy C7 Pro fare? Let’s find out in our review.

Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro Specifications: 5.7-inch Full HD Super AMOLED display | Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 octa-core processor clocked at 2.2GHz | 4GB RAM + 64GB (expandable to 256GB) | 16MP lens f/1.9 aperture, dual LED flash + 16MP front camera | 3,300mAh | Android M

Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro Price Rs 27,990

Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro Design and Display review

Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro is supposed to be the stylish one, given the ultra-slim profile. We got the gold and white review unit, though there’s a dark blue version as well. Samsung hasn’t added an all matte black version like it did with the Galaxy C9 Pro, which I had really liked for its overall look. Galaxy C7 Pro has a full metal unibody design, and the 5.7-inch full HD SAMOLED display has 2.5D curved glass all over.

Samsung sticks with the capsule-shaped home button, and two capacitive buttons on the side that light up when you’re using them. The rear of the phone has two very prominent antenna band lines running on the top and bottom. The camera module is placed just below the top band, and the LED flash is right next to this. The Samsung logo is etched out neatly below the camera unit.

The headphone jack, the Type-C USB port and speakers are placed in row at the bottom of the phone. Volume rockers are on the left of this phone, while the power button is placed on the right. Samsung has added one giant SIM slot, microSD slot on the right as well. This is a hybrid SIM slot from Samsung with Nano SIM + MicroSD or Micro SIM + Nano SIM supported at one time.

Given the 5.7-inch display and ultra-slim profile, Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro is relatively easier to hold than the bigger C9 Pro. The phone can be easily used with one-hand, and I wouldn’t say this is a device that slips as such. However, given the phone has glass all over the front, it is still best to get some cover in order to avoid screen mishaps.

Galaxy C7 Pro has a vibrant 5.7-inch display, which is a SAMOLED one. As usual Samsung doesn’t disappoint on this front. The thin bezels on the side are another advantage, and you have ample space for watching videos, browsing your social media feeds. The colours, viewing angles, it all works very well on this display. Be it videos or games, the C7 Pro makes it all look good.

Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro Performance review

Coming to performance, C7 Pro might not sport the powerful Snapdragon 820 like OnePlus 3T, but that doesn’t mean it can’t handle your daily tasks. The phone runs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 processor with 4GB RAM, enough for most people’s daily tasks. I didn’t face any issue using this phone for regular social media, video consumption or even gaming.

Sure the Galaxy C7 Pro can handle gaming easily, and I wouldn’t say the device heats any more compared to the other phones in the market. For those who want to play Asphalt 8, Nova Legacy, etc, the Galaxy C7 Pro can easily handle these tasks.

Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro Camera review

Given I’ve reviewed the Galaxy C9 Pro and I wasn’t too impressed by the camera on that, I was expecting something similar. Now Samsung has included a 16MP camera on the front and rear of both these phones, but somehow I’d say the C7 Pro ends up delivering much better results. The colours are much more accurate on this, the selfie camera is far better than the one on the C9 Pro.

The camera is quick to respond, there’s very little lag, and the photos have enough details in them. Even in low-light, I would say the Galaxy C7 Pro fares better than some of the options in this range. While there’s some noise on the edges, which is hard to get rid of in most smartphone cameras, the object in focus appears sharp, and the picture composition is impressive. On the camera front, I’d rate the C7 Pro as quite impressive.

Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro Software, UI, and Battery review

On the software front, Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro runs Android 6.0, with Samsung’s own TouchWiz UI on top. This has to be the most disappointing bit of Samsung’s new phones which are launching in the market. Let’s be honest, in the same price range, the OnePlus 3T has already been upgraded to Android N, and the company is promising an Android O update as well. Samsung needs to pump up the game when it comes to Android updates for its phones. Ideally, I’d say this phone should have launched with Android N.

The TouchWiz UI is less clunkier now than it used to be in the past. Samsung’s UI has features like Split Screen, which some people will find useful. The notifications panel has an ultra-data saving mode built in, which users in India will find convenient, given our obsession with mobile data.

On the battery front, Galaxy C7 Pro scores around nine hours plus in the PC Mark Test, which is not too bad. It does support fast-charging, and takes a little over one and a half hours to get to full charge. In my daily usage, the phone’s battery lasted a day easily, though with heavy duty usage, you’ll probably have to carry a charger with you just to be safe.

Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro Verdict

Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro has quite a few points in its favour. The display, sleek design, and the camera all make this device stand out from the competition. However, it is still under-powered if one starts comparing with other phones, but the day-to-day working of this device is not impacted. The only big negative would be the Android Marshmallow OS on this, and there’s no word from Samsung on whether an update will be launched. I’d say the Galaxy C7 Pro is a sturdy option for its price. After all, it’s got a Rs 2000 price cut on Amazon, and you can get this for Rs 25,990.

