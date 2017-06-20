Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017) review: Stylish design, excellent camera

Samsung Galaxy A7 (2017) was launched along side Galaxy A5 (2017) as well. We used Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017), and here’s what we think of the device in our review. Samsung Galaxy A7 (2017) was launched along side Galaxy A5 (2017) as well. We used Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017), and here’s what we think of the device in our review.

Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017) smartphone was first unveiled in January this year. The smartphone is priced at Rs 28,990 in India. Samsung has been the largest smartphone vendor in India thanks to its strong offline presence and a vast portfolio of devices across various price-raia.

Samsung Galaxy A5 (20017) specifications: 5.2-inch Full HD (1080p) | 1.9GHz octa-core Exynos 7880 processor | 3GB RAM + 32GB storage (expandable) | 16MP rear camera + 16MP front camera | 3,000mAh | Android 6.0

Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017) India price: Rs 28,990

Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017) Design, Display review

Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017) has a stunning design, thanks to a glass back and rounded corners. The phone easily fits in your hand, despite a 5.5-inch display. The glass back is curved around the two sides, and seamlessly merges into the display, which gives Galaxy A5 (2017) a flawless and stylish look. Metal frames run along the edges, while the front and the back are covered with a 2.5D glass.

A 3.5mm headset jack and a USB Type-C charging port are placed at the bottom, while SIM tray is at the top. Volume rocker keys and power button are on the left and right side respectively. The rear camera lens is a small squarish unit placed at the top center with LED flash on the right. The fingerprint scanner is embedded into the home button, and it was quick to unlock the device each time I tried. Remember to use Galaxy A5 (2017) with a cover because firstly, the back is prone to fingerprint and smudges. Also the glass-metal body is likely to get cracked easily even with the slightest fall.

Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017) performance review

Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017) scores highly on performance thanks to Exynos 7880 processor coupled with 3GB RAM. It didn’t give me a reason to complain while I was multitasking, and there were no noticeable lags while opening apps. The smartphone can handle graphic-heavy games like Asphalt-8 really well, and the phone doesn’t get too hot, which is great.

Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017) camera review

Camera in Galaxy A5 (2017) is the second most likeable feature for me. Of course, the first is its design. The 16MP rear shooter is capable of capturing some stunning shots in bright sunlight. The pictures have great amount of detail, and colours come out accurately as well. The camera has problems focussing on objects in low-light. The results aren’t quite great, given the pictures had noise in them.

I really liked the camera UI, which allows me to switch between rear and front camera by swiping up and down, and open modes by swiping right. It comes with Pro, Panorama, hyperlapse, HDR, Night, and Food mode, apart from Auto mode.

The front camera produces equally good results, and colour reproduction is close to real. It comes with selfie, wide selfie and night modes. There are various basic and beauty filters to choose from, available when you swipe left. The feature is great for people who usually edit their pictures before posting on social media.

Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017) software, UI review

Frankly, we expected Android Nougat at the very least, especially at this price-point. Samsung has added a couple of customisations of its own, which a lot of non-Samsung users will take time getting used to. Galaxy A5 (2017) features Always-on display, which is appealing, except when you’re sleeping and the phone is kept besides you. Plus it comes with Samsung pay integration, which promises to make transactions simpler since it is NFC-based. However, I didn’t really have the chance to use this feature.

Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017) battery

The battery is Galaxy A5 (2017) will easily last for a day on moderate usage, but don’t expect the same if you are a heavy user. I charged my phone at the beginning of the day every day, but had to charge it again at night on days I used the device extensively. This includes making calls, watching videos, browsing Facebook etc, messaging, and listening to music. Since Galaxy A5 (2017) uses a USB Type-C port, a charging cable is a must for late-night parties or movies.

Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017) verdict

Samsung galaxy A5 (2017) scores on pretty much everything, except of course the processor. It sports a stunning design, great front and back cameras, and offers an average battery life. Galaxy A5 (2017) shouldn’t disappoint you if you are a regular user and do not play a lot of games of watch a lot of videos on your device. Coming to options in the same price-range, there’s OnePlus 3T which runs Snapdragon 821, Oppo F3 Plus which you can consider.

