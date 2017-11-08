RHA MA 750 review: Good music, even better design

RHA MA 750 offers a lot of metal in the earphones as well as in the drivers. And this precision design shows up in the audio quality. RHA MA 750 offers a lot of metal in the earphones as well as in the drivers. And this precision design shows up in the audio quality.

British audio company RHA is the latest to enter the Indian market with Bluetooth headphones. The company has just announced the MA 650 and MA 750 wireless headphones in India featuring its trademark design, high-fidelity aptX technology, IPX4 sweat resistance, and universal remotes. Here is what we thought of the RHA MA 750.

The RHA MA 750 has a neckband design with flexible earhooks that stay in place even when you are on the move. The headphone bands that go around the neck have a rubbery finish which makes then sweat proof and ideal for those who want to use these in the gym or for jogs. The band has a universal remote built in that lets you adjust volume or take calls. Long pressing the middle button on the remote activates digital assistant like Siri and Google Assistant, and this works really well.

The MA 750 offers a lot of metal in the earphones as well as in the drivers. And this precision design shows up in the audio quality. The MA 750 uses a high-resolution 560.1 driver that offers a very rounded audio profile which makes this ideal for those who have a diverse taste in music. The earphones work well with most genres and doesn’t offer surprises when you skip from one to the other. Personally, I found the audio a bit too sharp for my taste and I had to ensure that the volume was always at moderate levels.

Also, while the ear hooks keep the headphones in place, if you don’t have the right ear tip you will not get the full experience. So ensure that you have the right buds that keep the extra noise out and good audio in.

Also, while the ear hooks keep the headphones in place, if you don’t have the right ear tip you will not get the full experience. Also, while the ear hooks keep the headphones in place, if you don’t have the right ear tip you will not get the full experience.

The MA 750 has one of the longest battery lives I have experienced on a wireless headphone and you will have no issue squeezing out 12 hours of play, that too at full blast. The call quality is good too and the mic is at the right place to capture speech really well. However, this makes the mic a bit awkward to access for the volume controls when you are on the move as you are a bit blinded about its position.

Overall, the RHA MA 750 is one of the best Bluetooth headphones with this design, though it is a bit pricey. It is convenient to use, has a design that seems like it will last and audio quality that is top notch.

RHA MA 750 price in India: Rs 11,999

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd