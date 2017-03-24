Osim uCaress 3D review: From one pain point to the other

Osim uCaress 3D is like an add-on for your office chair and looks a bit like the back supports some of us are investing on. Here is our full review. Osim uCaress 3D is like an add-on for your office chair and looks a bit like the back supports some of us are investing on. Here is our full review.

You can’t really escape the drudgery of an office chair. But now you can make the toil a bit more easy by getting yourself a massage while in office. No, I am not talking about a startup that offers masseuse on call, but the Osim uCaress 3D seat massager.

Osim uCaress 3D

Price: Rs 22,000

The uCaress 3D is like an add-on for your office chair and looks a bit like the back supports some of us are investing on. It comes with a power power cable and a wired remote that lets you control almost everything related to this contraption. The remote also lets you turn on heating inside the seat.

What is good?

I have used many other automated massagers before, some even from Osim. But this is the closest I have been to the real thing. I guess that is why they call it 3D. The nodes are almost as if the therapist has closed her fists to give your muscles a hard knead. In fact, the knead mode is what impressed me the most and it really gives your muscles a hard, but relaxing, treatment.

The massager is easy to control and has enough permutation combinations to give you a new massage once a week. But primarily, the massages are broken into kneading, swing and rolling. On top of that you can add some heat and even adjust the position of the nodes.

The remote also lets you turn on heating inside the seat.

The nodes move all the from your neck to the lower back and covers all your pain points. In case you are not looking for pain relief there is the relax mode which just unwinds you.

What is not that good

The resting position of the node was almost near my head. So if I’m using this in the office and don’t really need a massage then the node might end up being a pain in the neck. You will need to have enough space in your office to put this away — that might unintentionally make this an upper management product.

The massage is a hard one at most times. While it’s great for those with a pain, I don’t think you would want to buy this just for pleasure. For that go for something softer.

Should you buy?

Yes, if you have a regular back pain, aggravated by long hours in the office. Just ensure you have enough space to stove this away when not in use. In fact, I suggest you get a bunch of similarly “pained” colleagues to go Dutch and buy this as a shared resource. That would make it worth every penny.

