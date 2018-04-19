Oppo F7 review: The ‘Selfie Expert’ just got a lot better

Oppo F7 review: Oppo F7 looks identical to iPhone X in terms of design. It sports a glass back design and there’s an oval fingerprint sensor placed at the back. Oppo F7 review: Oppo F7 looks identical to iPhone X in terms of design. It sports a glass back design and there’s an oval fingerprint sensor placed at the back.

Oppo F7 with its 25MP front camera is the latest ‘Selfie Expert’ from the company. Powered by Artificial Intelligence, the front shooter is said to enhance selfies and make photos look flawless. Launched with a iPhone X-style notch on top of screen, a Full View display and more, Oppo F7 costs Rs 21,990 in India. Oppo F7 directly competes with Vivo V9, which also comes with similar features though it gets dual rear cameras, which are missing on Oppo F7. Vivo V9 costs Rs 22,990 and the focus is on selfies with a 24MP front shooter.

Oppo F7 sports an oval fingerprint sensor placed at the back. The phone also supports unlocking by facial recognition. The power button is on the right, while the volume rocker keys are present on the left. Oppo F7 uses a USB Type 2.0 for charging, which is placed at the bottom along with a 3.5 mm headset jack and speaker grille. Here is our review of Oppo F7.

Oppo F7 specifications: 6.2-inch FHD+ display (2280 x 1080 pixels) 19:9 aspect ratio | Helio P60 processor | 4GB RAM | 64GB storage, microSD support | 16MP rear camera | 25MP front camera | 3400mAh battery | ColorOS 5.0, based on Android 8.1 Oreo

Oppo F7 price in India: Rs 21,990

Oppo F7 selfies review

Oppo F7 is supposed to be the new ‘Selfie-Expert’. But does it live up to the claim? In our review, we are first starting with focus on how the selfies perform, since this is the USP. Yes, the Oppo F7 does an excellent job of clicking selfies in bright outdoors. I was impressed with the kind of details it can retain in shots and colour reproduction was good in most cases. For this price range, the selfies are impressive.

Also Read: Vivo V9 review: Price is Rs 22,990, and here’s how it performs

With Oppo F7, you get social media ready pictures and I did not feel the need to edit any before posting on Instagram or Facebook. Of course, there are always more filters to use, but I would not recommend since they can make the person look unnaturally fair, which is not always the best thing.

Oppo F7 did make my face look flawless, which spooked me out a bit as it is so unnatural. But then we are talking about AI-enhanced selfies with the F7, so one cannot really complain about this. Also the front camera does not really handle pinks and reds well, as they look over-saturated. In low-light settings, Oppo F7 the selfie expert has a lot of misses. The colour reproduction was decent. Still the photos as not as sharp as in bright outdoors.

Nonetheless, the flash brightens up the person in low-light and no matter the background, the 25MP camera won’t let you down. Coming to indoor selfies are again, these are pretty good, especially when considering the price of the phone. Detailing is one department where Oppo F7 excels.

Oppo F7 selfie clicked in bright outdoor. Oppo F7 selfie clicked in bright outdoor.

Oppo F7 selfies in dim light with flash (left) and without flash (right). Oppo F7 selfies in dim light with flash (left) and without flash (right).

Oppo F7 selfies indoors in daylight (left) and at night time (right). Oppo F7 selfies indoors in daylight (left) and at night time (right).

In low-light with flash, the phone does not really deliver on the promised results. Details are fuzzy and there’s noise in the photos, which even AI cannot filter out. Still with most smartphones, selfies in low-light remain a pain point. Oppo F7’s front camera also comes with ‘Bokeh’ and filters. The Bokeh mode is good, but it does not really blur the background as much. However, achieving this effect is not easy for selfie cameras.

Oppo F7 has a couple of stickers to offer as well, which are not bad. They recognise your face instantly and do what they are supposed to do. But the standards in filters have already been set so high by Snapchat, that these seem a bit pointless. Still the selfie-fans might appreciate these.

Oppo F7 selfies with stickers. Oppo F7 selfies with stickers.

Oppo F7 selfies in bright light (left) and low light (right) without any Beauty filters or AI mode Oppo F7 selfies in bright light (left) and low light (right) without any Beauty filters or AI mode

I mostly clicked selfies with AI mode on, which is set by default. However, you can change the settings to none or choose from the different beauty levels that range from one to six. The higher you go up on the beauty level scale, the more flawless your skin starts to look, which some people may prefer. Still selfies without the beauty mode or AI look much more natural.

Oppo F7 review: What’s good?

Oppo F7 has a nice design complete with a glossy plastic back and 19:9 Full View display. The phone might remind you of the iPhone X, thanks to the notch on the top of the bezel-less display. Oppo F7 feels quite light to hold. Do keep in mind the phone is not as thin as its predecessor. The Oppo F7 now sports a plastic back, and not a metal body like the previous phone from Oppo.

Overall, the design of Oppo F7 is not bad, especially if you do not mind carrying a phone that looks different from other brands in the market. The glossy back cover can easily look like glass to others. I did not find the phone to be slippery, though it is prone to smudges.

Oppo F7 has a stunning design, complete with a glossy plastic back and 19:9 Full View display. Oppo F7 has a stunning design, complete with a glossy plastic back and 19:9 Full View display.

Also Read: Motorola Moto X4 review: Is this the mid-end smartphone to beat?

Oppo F7 has a good display and does not disappoint in bright outdoors. It has good viewing angles and the icons look sharp. A lot of the apps that I used on the Oppo F7 have been customised for the notch, for others it asks whether you want to switch to the full screen mode. The notch is quite small and sits on top in the centre. It did feel distracting at the beginning, but I got used to it.

The fingerprint sensor was quick to unlock the phone on most instances. The Face Unlock works well, and I was able to unlock the device with my reading glasses on, which makes the feature convenient. However, it does not work with sunglasses, which is not surprising.

Oppo F7 camera sample. (Image resized for web) Oppo F7 camera sample. (Image resized for web)

Oppo F7 camera sample. (Image resized for web) Oppo F7 camera sample. (Image resized for web)

Oppo F7 camera sample. (Image resized for web) Oppo F7 camera sample. (Image resized for web)

Oppo F7 has a 16MP rear camera, which is capable of taking good photos in bright daylight. Details are retained and colour reproduction is close to natural. I was able to click good macros shots as well. Low-light pictures are not as good, but decent.

Performance is a non-issue with Oppo F7. The phone can handle multitasking with ease and I did not notice lag or app crashes. I could switch between multiple app seamlessly, which is great. The phone does not heat up during long video consumption sessions, though it starts to get a little warm after 10 minutes of gaming. In my experience, games like Asphalt 8, etc did cause the phone to get warm. Oppo F7 did not give me many reasons to complain on the performance front.

Launched with a iPhone X-style notch on top of screen, a Full View display and more, Oppo F7 costs Rs 21,990 in India. Launched with a iPhone X-style notch on top of screen, a Full View display and more, Oppo F7 costs Rs 21,990 in India.

Battery is another area where Oppo F7 delivers. With long hours of YouTube and Netflix videos, browsing social media accounts, streaming music, etc I could easily squeeze out a day’s worth of usage on the phone. In our PC Mark battery test, the phone scored 5 hours and 39 minutes. Though the phone does not support the company’s proprietary VOCC fast charging technology, it charged quickly for us in nearly two hours.

Oppo F7 review: What’s not good?

Oppo F7 can easily attract fingerprint smudges and marks, so a back cover is recommended. Both the front and back cover are prone to smudges. I expected a Type-C port instead of a USB Type 2.0, especially on a phone that comes with a price tag close to Rs 20,000.

The ColorOS resembles iOS, which is fine. But I did not like that I could not just do away with pending notifications by simply swiping to left as with other Android phones. I had to first swipe left and click on delete for individual notifications, which seems like an unnecessary add-on step.

Oppo F7 review: Verdict

Oppo F7 adheres to most recent trends including a notch, Full View display, a high-resolution selfie camera, and it also ships with Android Oreo. However, it lacks dual rear camera setup and this is where Vivo V9 can give the Oppo F7 tough competition. Overall, Oppo F7 is recommended for its good selfie camera, performance and battery life.

Other options that you can consider include the Moto X4 which comes with a 3D glass back and dual rear cameras as well as Vivo V9 that offers a 24MP front camera at Rs 22,990. Moto X4’s price in India starts at Rs 20,999.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd