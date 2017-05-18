Oppo F3 review: The ‘selfie expert’ becomes more affordable

Oppo F3 looks like the F3 Plus. This isn’t essentially a bad thing given I liked Oppo F3 Plus in terms of design. Oppo F3 looks like the F3 Plus. This isn’t essentially a bad thing given I liked Oppo F3 Plus in terms of design.

Oppo

Oppo has successfully managed to position its front camera-focussed smartphones as ‘Selfie-Experts’ in India. Oppo, which is now the fifth largest smartphone vendor in India, has launched Oppo F3, a stripped down version of the F3 Plus. The highlight of Oppo F3 is the dual (16MP+8MP) front camera setup, which has a group selfie mode as well.

Oppo F3

One glance at the F3, and you will easily mistake it for F3 Plus given the smartphone looks quite similar. Oppo has modified the design a little bit as antenna lines at the back are now split. But from the front these phones follow the same design philosophy, which might remind some of the iPhone.

Oppo F3 has a smaller screen size and battery when compared to F3 Plus. Pixel size of the rear camera, which was 16MP in F3 Plus, has come down to 13MP in the F3. The new ‘Selfie-Expert’ smartphone is now more affordable at Rs 19,990.

Oppo F3 uses USB Type 2.0 for charging, which is present at the bottom, along with a 3.5mm headset jack and speaker grille. Power button is on the right, while volume rocker keys are present on the left. The smartphone has a metal unibody design and a nice matte finish at the back. So does Oppo F3 deliver on the selfies front? Does the smartphone scores in other areas as well? We find out in our review:

Specs: 5.5-inch Full HD display | Octa Core Mediatek MT6750T | 4GB RAM | 64GB ROM | 16MP+8MP front camera | 13MP rear camera | 3,200mAh battery | Android 6.0 Marshmallow with ColorOS | Oppo F3 full specs

Price: Rs 19,990

What’s good?

Let us start with dual front cameras given selfies is the focus here. Oppo F3 is capable of clicking some great pictures, likely to easily please selfie lovers. I got close to natural pictures and colour reproduction was just right. It didn’t miss out on details either. In low-light, the pictures had a bit too much noise, but better than a lot of smartphone cameras in the same price-range that I’ve reviewed.

The group selfie mode, true to its name, can really help when you’re clicking a group selfie. You can accommodate a lot more people in a photograph just by clicking on the group selfie icon in the front camera app. With the group selfie mode switched on, six people can easily fit into a vertical picture.

The rear camera didn’t disappoint me either. It can handle reds and pinks. I was impressed with low-light photographs. The pictures have details, and colour reproduction is great as well.

Oppo F3 looks like the F3 Plus. This isn’t essentially a bad thing given I liked Oppo F3 Plus in terms of design. The back cover has a smooth finish which gives F3 a premium look. The back, cover, metal frames and display have been seamlessly merged to make the phone look like one single block, which I liked.

The display is vibrant and viewing angles are good as well. I didn’t have to struggle in bright outdoors to look at the display. I liked playing games and watching videos thanks to good colour reproduction. The home button in Oppo F3 doubles as fingerprint scanner, which was quick at all times when I tried unlocking the phones, which is great.

Oppo F3 handles multitasking with ease, and didn’t give me many reasons to complain. Even with multiple tabs open, I could smoothly switch between them and didn’t experience any lag, crashes. Another good thing is I could enjoy graphics heavy games such as Asphalt 8 without experiencing any noticeable heating issues.

For me, one of the most important things in a smartphone is a good battery given I like to watch a lot of videos on my device. Oppo F3 didn’t disappoint me on the front either. On moderate to heavy usage, Oppo F3 lasts easily for a day with 23-25 per cent battery left at the end (if you charge it to 100 per cent in the morning). In the PCMark battery test, it scored around 10 hours for us, which is a pretty good score. It takes about two and a half hours to get fully charged from two percent battery left.

What’s not good?

The absence of dual speakers was a bit of a disappointment for me. I mentioned earlier that I like watching a lot of videos on phone, and that doesn’t necessarily mean I always use earphones along. Give the smartphones is priced at close to Rs 20,000, I definitely expected it to do better in the sound department.

Verdict

Oppo F3 is a good buy thanks to its good overall performance. Of course, it excels in the selfie department, but you can’t ignore the design, battery life and performance. Go for Oppo F3 if you have a Rs 20,000 budget, and are looking for a device that does not compromise on most fronts. The phone is a toned down version of F3 Plus, which almost costs Rs 31,000. If you were waiting for an affordable F3 Plus, then F3 is a pretty good deal for you.

