OnePlus Bullets V2 earphones review: Pretty good for the price

It’s official: OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T have been a hit for the company. But the Chinese technology startup also has other accessories on sale on its India e-commerce portal, and OnePlus Bullets V2 earphones are the latest to join this segment.

Previously, the OnePlus Icon in-ear headphones were launched along with the 2015 flagship, and I wasn’t too impressed by these when I had reviewed them. I felt there were expensive at Rs 2,999 and the sound quality just didn’t match up, even though they looked premium.

The Bullets V2 on the other hand, come with a modest price tag of Rs 1,199 and are available on the company’s India online store. So how do these perform in daily usage? Here’s what I thought after using them for sometime.

Specifications: Type: In-ear| Impedance: 24Ω | Coil Material: Copper-clad aluminum | Diaphragm: Aryphan Polyarylate | Driver Unit: 9mm dynamic | Total Harmonic Distortion (THD): <1% (1000Hz, 1mW) | In-line remote: Yes | Sound Pressure Level (SPL): 107dB | Rated Power: 3mW | Connector: 3.5mm jack | Frequency Range: 20 – 20,000Hz

Price: Rs 1,199

OnePlus Bullets V2 are stylish, and sleek, and fit quite easily in my ears. OnePlus says they have included “anti-allergy silicone ear tips” in these, and the earbuds weigh only 2 gms each. There are extra silicone tips in the box as well, but this time there’s no special case to keep the earphones, like it was the Icon.

Since these have been my primary earphones for sometime now, I can vouch for the earbuds being light, and you won’t have a problem if you use them for longer periods, which is what I end up doing on most days. While the earbuds have metal casing on the outside, I’ve noticed quite a few deep scratches on them, thanks to my slightly rough usage. So do keep that in mind.

OnePlus says it has “partnered with the German audio experts at LOFO” to create the Bullets V2’s ARYPHAN polyarylate diaphragm, which is “known for its light weight and high vibration frequency.” It’s promising a tangle-free experience with the earphones.

While the tangling is still an issue, on the sound quality front, the earphones deliver quite well. You don’t have to crank up the earphones to full, and audio is loud enough to keep most people happy, and even at a high volume, the audio doesn’t crack.

If you, like me, listen to a lot more vocals, pop music, the Bullets V2 are pretty good, especially if you consider the price. The vocals sound good, which is what I care most about and the beats are clear. My current music obsessions includes Sia, Ed Sheeran, Chainsmokers, and I sometimes go back to playing Adele or Amy WineHouse or Arctic Monkeys. I used these with the iPhone 6s to listen to music on Apple Music (AAC, MP3 files), also to listen to music via YouTube on the Redmi Note 4.

The Bullet V2 earphones also come with an inline remote control, with three buttons; volume up and down and in the middle to pause music, replay or take a call. Long pressing the middle button will trigger the voice assistant on your phone, and I only realised this happens after a couple of instances where Siri popped up in the middle of my music session. Like I said, these have been my primary earphones for sometime, and taking calls on them was not an issue. The audio quality was quite good and clear, even on the voice calls.

Overall, OnePlus has done quite a good job with these earphones. For daily use, the Bullets V2 are excellent earphones, especially if you need a more affordable, but sturdy option for the daily commute.

