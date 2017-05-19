Nubia m2 Lite review: Stylish, but will struggle against competition

Nubia m2 Lite is the new smartphone from the company, and here’s our review. Nubia m2 Lite is the new smartphone from the company, and here’s our review.

Nubia has been bringing in some very interesting phones into the Indian market of late. However, in the noise-filled smartphone segment it has not really been able to make its voice heard. The latest from the company is a budget phone called the nubia m2 Lite. Here is our review of the phone.

Nubia m2 Lite

The nubia m2 Lite is a stylish looking budget phone, aimed at the segment that is seeing the maximum volume traction in India at the moment. Our review unit came with a black and gold colour combination, that is both unique and suave. The nubia red dot is visible around the camera, on the home button and even the virtual buttons that flank it.

The phone has a subtle matte finish on the back, and 2.5D glass on the front that flows into the chiselled metallic edges on the sides.

Specs: 5.5-inch HD display | Mediatek 6750 quad-core processor clocked at 1.5 GHz | 4GB RAM+ 32 GB storage (expandable to 128GB) | 13MP rear camera + 16 MP ISOCELL CMOS front camera with LED Flash | 3000 mAh battery| See full specifications of the phone here.

Price: 13,999

What is good?

The phone is among the more good-looking ones in this price bracket and might appeal to those who want to stand out in the crowd. It appeals to a wider range of users with its mix of bling (with the gold plated edges) and black.

Nubia has been pushing the envelope when it comes to what it can load in its camera app. The company is bringing some of these features of the budget segment too, and this is among the few phones that has a full Pro mode at this price range. But even if we overlook that, the m2 Lite has a pretty good camera, certainly among the fastest in this range. It works well in low light too and you can manage good photos if you have a steady hand.

The phone performs well with regular tasks, and the octa-core MediaTek processor with 4G RAM ensures you don’t stumble while multi-tasking. The m2 Lite has enough juice in it to keep gamers happy too.

The phone has a clean UI, though it is not stock Android. Nubia has bundled some useful apps and features like the super screenshot and tweaks in the notification centre. The home button offers some feedback, and the fingerprint scanner works right every time.

What is not that good?

The Nubia UI 4.0 is still based on Android M, and some users might have issues with that as this means you will don’t have some of the new features pushed by Android. This is one aspect where some of these Chinese companies are lagging behind.

M2 Lite is not easy to grip, despite the subtle matte finished and edged sides. You might need to invest in a cover and tempered glass to see this phone through for a longer time.

The phone does warm up when it is downloading an app, or when you have been browsing the web for too long. This is an issue, especially in the Delhi summers.The HD LCD display is a bit hard to decipher in the sun. I struggled trying to read stuff and also while clicking pictures.

Should you buy?

At Rs 13,999, this phone will struggle against the likes of the Moto G4 Plus or the Moto G5 which seems to be offering a better screen and stock Android. But that does not mean this is a bad phone. Buy it if you want to flaunt a stylish design, and click photos which other phones will struggle with.

