Nokia 7 Plus review: The no-nonsense Android smartphone

Nokia 7 Plus review: Priced at Rs 25,999, this is a mid-range flagship from HMD Global and here’s how it performed in our review. Nokia 7 Plus review: Priced at Rs 25,999, this is a mid-range flagship from HMD Global and here’s how it performed in our review.

At this year’s Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, HMD Global pretty much stole the thunder by announcing a total of five phones, including the Nokia 7 Plus. While the Nokia 8 Sirocco may be the company’s answer to the iPhone X and Galaxy S9, it is hard to ignore the Nokia 7 Plus. Billed as the “flagship for everyone”, the premium mid-end smartphone appears to be the company’s most interesting offering to date.

And that shows: the Nokia 7 Plus is certainly a reliable phone that focuses on practicality and functionality. Powered by Android 8.1 Oreo, Nokia 7 Plus is also the star campaigner of Google’s Android One platform. I have tested the Nokia 7 Plus for over a week, and here’s my detailed review.

Nokia 7 Plus specifications: 6-inch IPS LCD (2160×1080) 18:9 display|Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor|4GB RAM|64GB ROM|microSD card support (up to 256GB)|dual rear camera setup (12MP+13MP)|16MP front camera|3800mAH battery|Bluetooth 5.0|USB Type-C|Android 8.1 Oreo |

Nokia 7 Plus price in India: Rs 25,999

Nokia 7 Plus review: Design, display

HMD Global has made a lot of emphasis on the design aspect, and it shows. The handset is made out of a single block of aluminium and coated with a “ceramic feel” paint. There are no antenna lines visible on the phone, all thanks to the six-layer ceramic paint coating.

Also read: Nokia 6 (2018) review: One of the most stylish phones for its price

My review unit came in a black colour option, and the company went with the bronze, copper accents for the frame. That combination coupled with minimalistic styling works. It looks fantastic, it’s grippy and most importantly, the phone appears to be an expensive device. However, I do wish the company had made the Nokia 7 Plus water and dust resistant.

Nokia 7 Plus review: HMD Global has made a lot of emphasis on the design aspect, and it shows. Nokia 7 Plus review: HMD Global has made a lot of emphasis on the design aspect, and it shows.

Interestingly, the Nokia 7 Plus’ design reminds me of the Google Pixel 2 XL, with rounded corners of the screen and of course slightly thick bezels on the top and bottom. The volume rocker and power button can be seen on the right side, while on the bottom is a USB Type-C charging port and a mono speaker. The headphone jack is on top of the phone, and on the left side is a a hybrid dual-SIM tray. Flip the phone and you will find a typical Nokia phone. You will notice a dual-camera system with Zeiss branding, a dual-tone LED Flash, fingerprint scanner and Nokia logo. Speaking of the fingerprint scanner, it’s fast, responsive and accurate – not once did it fail to unlock the device.

Read more: Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 6 (2018) start receiving Android 8.1 Oreo update in India

Beyond its beautiful design, Nokia 7 Plus offers a 6-inch with 2,160 x 1,080 pixel resolution and an aspect ratio of 18:9. The display looks superb; the colours and viewing angles are also accurate. And because the Nokia 7 Plus comes with a 6-inch panel, the phone is tailor made for watching movies and playing games on the go.

Nokia 7 Plus Antutu, GeekBench scores. The UI is stock Android. Nokia 7 Plus Antutu, GeekBench scores. The UI is stock Android.

Nokia 7 Plus review: Performance, battery

When it comes to performance, I was more than satisfied. For starters, Nokia 7 Plus is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. While you cannot compare a Snapdragon 660 chipset to a Snapdragon 835, I still found the mobile processor snappy. During my testing of the device, I haven’t faced any lag or random crashes.

In fact, apps load quickly and the games work well on the Nokia 7 Plus. In everyday use, the phone performed like a champ, and I’m sure most of you would expect the same. On Geekbench, which measures overall performance, the Nokia 7 Plus scored 5833 on the multicore portion of the test. It notched 139,842 on the AnTuTu benchmark test.

Read more: Living with the Nokia 7 Plus: Five things we love — and one we don’t

Using the Nokia 7 Plus as my primary device for a week, it got an average of 1-and-half-day of battery life on a single charge. Quick-charging support means a full charge takes around 95 minutes in my testing – to fill the phone from zero to 100 per cent.

Nokia 7 Plus is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. Nokia 7 Plus is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

Audio comes from a single mono speaker and it is just fine for occasional YouTube video. Yes, the built-in speaker is not ideal for listening to music out loud. And if you’re into Vlogging, there are three microphones built into the Nokia 7 Plus that takes advantage of Nokia’s proprietary OZO Audio technology which essentially allows you capture surround audio while recording video.

Nokia 7 Plus review: Software

Nokia 7 Plus will be sold as an Android One-branded smartphone. This means the handset will not come with bloatware — no third-party apps — pre-loaded on the device. All you will get is the smooth Android 8.1 Oreo, with fast boot-up time, regular software updates and a host of Oreo-only features. I have no complaints about the software performance of the Nokia 7 Plus, which I found to be snappy and smooth.

Nokia 7 Plus image sample. (Image resized for web) Nokia 7 Plus image sample. (Image resized for web)

Nokia 7 Plus image sample. (Image resized for web) Nokia 7 Plus image sample. (Image resized for web)

Nokia 7 Plus image sample. (Image resized for web) Nokia 7 Plus image sample. (Image resized for web)

Nokia 7 Plus image sample. (Image resized for web) Nokia 7 Plus image sample. (Image resized for web)

Nokia 7 Plus image sample. (Image resized for web) Nokia 7 Plus image sample. (Image resized for web)

Nokia 7 Plus review: Camera

Nokia 7 Plus sports a 12MP primary shooter with an f/1.8 aperture and 1.4-micron pixels, and a 13MP secondary telephoto lens with a f/2.6 aperture, and 1-micron pixels. Nokia 7 Plus’ dual-camera system performed beyond my expectation. Nokia 8 had a inconsistent camera, and the Nokia 7 Plus is the complete opposite.

The camera is fast and it copes well in various light settings, including low-light. Consistency is surely there, unlike the Nokia 8’s mediocre camera. In terms of image quality, pictures came out colourful and remarkably sharp. I particularly liked close-up shots taken with a Nokia 7 Plus. The phone performed well in low and challenging light conditions, producing good if not the best images.

Nokia 7 Plus sports a 12MP primary shooter and a 13MP telephoto lens. Nokia 7 Plus sports a 12MP primary shooter and a 13MP telephoto lens.

The telephoto, meanwhile, is also capable of providing a lossless 2x optical zoom. I didn’t like the live bokeh mode, though. It only works when the light is sufficient and you have to maintain a certain distance from the subject. The 16MP selfie camera did a solid job, producing detail rich images.

Nokia 7 Plus review: Verdict

Nokia 7 Plus is perhaps the best smartphone ever made by HMD Global. It’s very well made, feels good in the hand, performs well, and has a decent camera on board. If Google ever thought of making a mid-end Pixel smartphone, it would be like the Nokia 7 Plus. At Rs 25,999, Nokia 7 Plus is a dependable smartphone in my option. Ironically, the biggest competition for the Nokia 7 Plus is not from Xiaomi or Vivo, but from the Nokia 8 which currently sells for Rs 28,000 on various e-commerce platforms.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd