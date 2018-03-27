Mivi Collar review: Good audio, not a pain in the neck

Mivi Collar review: The Mivi Collar has a simple design with earphones emanating from the two ends of the neck-band. Mivi Collar review: The Mivi Collar has a simple design with earphones emanating from the two ends of the neck-band.

The neck-band or collar design has been becoming quite popular for wireless earphones given that they bring in a lot of convenience because they are easy to manage. The design works perfectly well for those who need it in office and those who want to use it on a workout. The latest we have got is the Mivi Collar. Here is what we thought.

Mivi Collar review

Mivi Collar price in India: Rs 4,999

The Mivi Collar has a simple design with earphones emanating from the two ends of the neck-band. Volume buttons are on the left while the power and pairing button as well as the USB charging port are on the right. The cords don’t retract into the neck-band but do cling on to each other under when needed as both earphones have magnets at the back.

The audio quality is very impressive especially since this is not a well-known audio brand. This has been one of the great things about the past few years, how even smaller brands are achieving great quality audio. My regular mix of test audio — a list that goes all the way from Shankar Mahadevan to Kronos Quartet — worked well on the Collar. So did the few calls I took on it. One thing I liked about these earphones is their ability to offer rich volumes at mid levels. You don’t need to pump up the volume above 80 per cent to enjoy the beats.

The Mivi Collar has a rubberised finish and does not become a pain in the neck after a few hours. The Mivi Collar has a rubberised finish and does not become a pain in the neck after a few hours.

The battery life is decent and will run up to four hours on a full charge at full volume. The ear buds are very comfortable. So is the collar which has a rubberised finish and does not become a pain in the neck after a few hours. The Mivi Collar is a good buy, particularly since it’s priced at Rs 4,999. While I think the Jabra Elite 25e is the best at the moment with better audio quality and a cheaper price tag, the Collar is worth your consideration.

