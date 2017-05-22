Micromax Evok Note review: Decent budget option, but competition is ahead

Micromax Evok Note is a new smartphone from the brand, and here’s our review of this device. Micromax Evok Note is a new smartphone from the brand, and here’s our review of this device.

Micromax has been struggling in the smartphone segment because of the onslaught of Chinese entrants. The Indian smartphone manufacturer, which was in the number 2 slot for ages, now finds itself without a slot in the top five.

Micromax has been trying to recapture some of the budget, mid-range budget smartphone space. We’ve seen it launch its first premium phone as well in the form of Dual 5. The Evok series plays in the mid-range segment. We got the Evok Note for review, and here’s what we thought.

Specifications: 5.5-inch Full HD (1080p) | 1.3GHz octa-core Mediatek MT6753 processor | 3GB RAM + 32GB storage (expandable) | 13MP rear camera + 5MP front camera | 4,000mAh | Android 6.0 | Full specifications of Micromax Evok Note here.

Price: Rs 9,499

Evok Note

One look at the Micromax Evok Note, and you can’t help wonder if this phone has come a year too late for the company. The metal unibody design, the speakers at the bottom, the 2.5D glass on the front and a design all too familiar. All of this looks stylish, but is nothing drastically new. It did remind us of phones like Redmi Note 3, which isn’t a bad thing.

Micromax Evok Note has speakers at the bottom and a micro-USB charging port. Micromax Evok Note has speakers at the bottom and a micro-USB charging port.

Overall though, Evok Note is a sturdy phone to use, and I wouldn’t say this is slippery. But getting a case and a tempered glass on the front is not a bad idea, and you’d should probably stick with this for all budget smartphones.

What’s good?

Micromax is trying to spruce up the design of the phone, even though it is nothing original. Evok Note with its pricing of nearly Rs 9,500 makes for a good option for users, who need a budget phone immediately, and are not keen on waiting for flash sales or what not.

Evok Note’s design might remind you of earlier budget phones in a similar price range. Evok Note’s design might remind you of earlier budget phones in a similar price range.

The 5.5-inch display is large enough for most people to enjoy their daily YouTube, Facebook, even Netflix video consumption. The viewing angles are not bad, and the speakers are loud enough so that you won’t have to rely on headphones when binge-watching videos on this.

The 4000 mAh battery means this phone will easily last more than a day on one charge. In the battery test on PC Mark, it scored around 8 hours plus, which is acceptable. However, this is not so great when you consider what other phones with a similar battery end up scoring on the same test. My only suggestion would be turn off the ‘Trending Apps’ notification on this phone, because those are really annoying and an unnecessary battery drain.

The 4000 mAh battery means this phone will easily last more than a day on one charge. The 4000 mAh battery means this phone will easily last more than a day on one charge.

On the camera front, I’m usually not impressed with what Micromax ends up offering. However, the 13MP rear camera surprised me with the performance. It is not the fastest smartphone camera you’ll find in the Rs 10,000 under price range, but the results are not bad at all.

Steady hands and a bit of patience is what you’ll need, and some of pictures I got were impressive. They had enough details, the colour reproduction was not bad at all. However, in low-light the rear camera does struggle.

Micromax Evok Note has 13MP rear camera. Micromax Evok Note has 13MP rear camera.

The 5MP selfie camera is standard, and what I’ve come to expect in more smartphones in this price range. There’s a beauty mode as well for those who want try it out.

Sample shot from Micromax Evok Note. (Image resized for web) Sample shot from Micromax Evok Note. (Image resized for web)

Sample shot from Micromax Evok Note. (Image resized for web) Sample shot from Micromax Evok Note. (Image resized for web)

Sample shot from Micromax Evok Note. (Image resized for web) Sample shot from Micromax Evok Note. (Image resized for web)

Micromax Evok Note ships with the MediaTek 6753 processor with 3GB RAM and a total of 32GB storage. Now the phone is fine for your daily social media consumption, be it YouTube, WhatsApp, Facebook, etc. This isn’t the fastest phone you’ll get in the price range, but it gets the job done. However for gaming, I wouldn’t say Evok Note is the ideal option, though you can run Asphalt 8, etc on this. But be prepared for some lag.

What’s not so good?

Micromax’s phone still comes with some annoying bloatware, which I feel can be done away with entirely. The ‘Trending Apps’ tab for instance, has always annoyed me on Micromax devices, and it continues to do the same. It has unnecessary notifications, and is just not needed.

Micromax PC Mark battery score, Antutu Benchmark test, and GeekBench score. Micromax PC Mark battery score, Antutu Benchmark test, and GeekBench score.

The UI is still a problem with Micromax phones. I wish the company had finally worked towards more cleaner, smoother UI but that’s not happening. The rear camera is slow at times, and the low-light performance is a miss. But again, this is something that not all budget phones get right.

Finally, Micromax Evok Note might seem a tad under-powered compared to some of the competition in the market, which is running on Qualcomm processors. So that puts this phone at a disadvantage.

Should you get?

Micromax Evok Note is not a bad phone from the company. It has an okay design, a good camera when the lighting is great, and comes with 32GB storage space for under Rs 10,000. The display works well, and the battery is the other highlight of this smartphone.

However, it finds itself in a tight spot with serious competition from Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 4 and Redmi 4, which offer a lot more value for money. There is also the Moto G5 series with its pure Android experience that will appeal to some users. Get the Evok Note only if you are convinced it is better than the competition.

For all the latest Tech News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd