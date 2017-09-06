Micromax Evok Dual Note review: Dual rear-cameras at a budget price

Micromax Evok Dual Note full review: Following the dual rear camera setup trend that has been gripping the market these days, Micromax unveiled Evok Dual Note – another mid-budget smartphone with 13MP+5MP dual cameras. Micromax Evok Dual Note full review: Following the dual rear camera setup trend that has been gripping the market these days, Micromax unveiled Evok Dual Note – another mid-budget smartphone with 13MP+5MP dual cameras.

Micromax, the home-grown player has been losing its market share thanks to the growth of Chinese smartphone makers in India, but that doesn’t mean the player has given up. Micromax recently launched its Canvas Infinity smartphone, a comeback device for the company. The Canvas Infinity is a mid-budget device that features a bezel-less Infinity display with an 18:9 aspect ratio.

Following the dual rear camera setup trend that has been gripping the market these days, the company unveiled Evok Dual Note – another mid-budget smartphone but with 13MP+5MP dual cameras. The smartphone has a 3,000mAh battery, and it packs 4GB RAM. We spent a few days with Evok Dual Note and here’s our full review:

Micromax Evok Dual Note Specifications: 5.5-inch Full HD display | Octa-core MediaTek MT6750 processor | 4GB RAM | 32GB storage (expandable up to 64GB) | 13MP+5MP rear camera + 5MP front | Li-Ion 3,000 mAh battery | Android 7.0 Nougat

Micromax Evok Dual Note price in India: Rs 11,499

Micromax Evok Dual Note Design and Display

Micromax Evok Dual Note looks pretty great thanks to a metallic finish at the back and 2.5D curved glass coating on top of a 5.5-inch screen. We got the Prussian Blue colour variant of the Evok Dual Note, which looked stylish. The back isn’t slippery, and the phone is easy to hold. Despite a dual camera lens at the back, Evok Dual Note doesn’t look bulky as the two lenses are placed neatly below one another with LED flash tucked in between them.

Micromax Evok Dual Note gets dual stereo speakers housed at the bottom, and the phone uses a USB Type-C charging port for charging. Volume rockers keys along with the power button are on the right, while a 3.5 mm headset jack is placed on top.

Micromax Evok Dual Note features a 5.5-inch Full HD display and thin bezels on the sides. The capsule-sized home button doubles up as a fingerprint scanner, which was quick to unlock the device at most times. The display is vibrant and easy on eyes. I liked the viewing angles as well. I could easily use the phone in bright sunlight, which is great.

Micromax Evok Dual Note Camera

Micromax Evok Dual Note gets dual 13MP + 5MP rear cameras, which is also the highlight of the device. Upfront, there are three modes in which you can take pictures – dual, photo, and panorama. While photo and panorama are standard modes, the dual camera mode lets you change the focus in pictures. You can tinker with the focus to blur the background, while keeping sharp focus on subject of your choice, or let the picture remain like it was originally captured. While f/0.8 aperture will fully blur the picture, f/9.0 aperture means no blur.

Micromax Evok Dual Note camera sample. (Image resized for web) (f/0.8 aperture) Micromax Evok Dual Note camera sample. (Image resized for web) (f/0.8 aperture)

Micromax Evok Dual Note camera sample. (Image resized for web) Micromax Evok Dual Note camera sample. (Image resized for web)

Micromax Evok Dual Note camera sample. (Image resized for web) (L-R: f/9.0 perture and f/0.8 aperture) Micromax Evok Dual Note camera sample. (Image resized for web) (L-R: f/9.0 perture and f/0.8 aperture)

I was quite impressed with colours and details in photos, especially those taken in bright light. Colours in most photos looked close to natural thanks to great colour reproduction. I didn’t struggle with the focus as it was quick on most occasions.

Pictures taken in low-light weren’t as good and one can easily make out lack of details. I had problems in getting the phone to focus in places where there wasn’t enough light. However, it performs well given the price-tag. The front camera does a good job in places where there’s ample light. I liked the colour reproduction and details in photos as well. Though low-light pictures appear a little grainy, the overall result didn’t disappoint me.

Micromax Evok Dual Note Processor, Memory, and Battery

In terms of performance, I found Micromax Evok Dual Note to be snappy as it can handle multiple apps, as well as day-to-day performance flawlessly. I could easily switch between tabs and multitasking wasn’t a problem either. I mostly used the phone to play games like Asphalt Nitro, watch videos on netflix, and make calls.

One issue with the Evok Dual Note is that it heats up quite quickly. Within two to three minutes of using the camera app or five minutes of online videos and the phone starts to get warm, which is a problem. Sometimes, the phone tends to freeze and no amount of tapping on the screen makes it work.

Micromax Evok Dual Note is backed by a 3,000mAh battery. However, this is not up to the mark. It mostly lasted for up to eight hours even on moderate usage, which included watching videos online for about an hour, making calls on 4G VoLTE network, and listening to music online. It takes close to three hours for the battery to charge to a full 100 per cent from 4 per cent. It scored four hours and 10 minutes in PC mark test.

Micromax Evok Dual Note OS

Micromax Evok Dual Note runs Android 7.0 Nougat with company’s Steroid OS on top. It comes with Micromax’s Around Yu service which lets you look for buses, flights, hotel, and recharge by simply swiping right from the home screen. However, don’t expect much as in the limited search that I did for buses and flights, the service couldn’t show me options for even basic routes. For example, I looked for flights from Delhi to Leh or buses from Delhi to Moradabad and got a message saying nothing found.

Micromax Evok Dual Note Verdict

Dual rear cameras, which remained exclusive to premium smartphones till about a year back, have started making their way into affordable devices as well. Micromax Canvas Dual Note comes at a time when we happen to have options like Lenovo K8 Note, Huawei Honor 6X, and Xiaomi’s Mi A1 with dual rear camera setup in under Rs 15,000 price-bracket.

However, this feature will take time to evolve into perfection both on the high-end and lower-end smartphones. The Evok Dual Note sports an okay camera and overall performance. But for those looking to get extra on performance and battery life, there are other options in the market.

