Micromax Canvas Infinity review: An attractive phone for the price

Micromax Canvas Infinity tries to perform a balancing act of sorts with its 18:9 aspect ratio display. Micromax Canvas Infinity tries to perform a balancing act of sorts with its 18:9 aspect ratio display.

Smartphones with thin bezels are the in thing these days. So much so that even budget phone maker Micromax has jumped on the bandwagon with the Canvas Infinity. The sleek, lightweight Micromax Canvas Infinity tries to perform a balancing act of sorts with its 18:9 aspect ratio display, a nearly bezel-less design and decent build quality. Micromax Canvas Infinity took me by surprise, and in a good way. But is the phone worth buying and can it compete with the current mid-end smartphones? Here is our review.

Micromax Canvas Infinity price in India: Rs 9,999

Micromax Canvas Infinity specifications: 5.7-inch, 1440 x 720p display|18:9 aspect ratio|Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 chipset with 3GB RAM | 32GB storage (expandable up to 128GB) | 13 MP rear camera + 16 MP front camera |Android Nougat | Dual SIM |4G VoLTE | 2900 mAh battery

Micromax Canvas Infinity design and display review

The Canvas Infinity has a premium design and combines good looks with great build quality, thanks to the combination of the taller display with the 18:9 aspect ratio. While the phone doesn’t feature a metal unibody design (actually, the back is removable in nature), it’s far more premium-feeling than holding the LG Q6, which has the plastic back. The one downside to the design is the rear panel which is hard to remove.

The Canvas Infinity has a premium design and combines good looks with great build quality. The Canvas Infinity has a premium design and combines good looks with great build quality.

The Canvas Infinity’s 5.7-inch display is taller than most smartphones with the same size. Micromax says it has done away with bezels in favour of more screen real estate. This is made possible by the 18:9 display that has a resolution of 1440 x 720, all thanks to the odd aspect ratio. Compared to the phone with a 16:9 aspect ratio, the phone is not only easy to use with one hand, its narrow dimensions make it easy to stretch your thumb across the screen. The extra screen space is makes watching movies and playing games more immersive than ever.

The Canvas Infinity’s 5.7-inch display is taller than most smartphones with the same size. The Canvas Infinity’s 5.7-inch display is taller than most smartphones with the same size.

As far as the screen’s quality is concerned, the LCD display is vibrant and detailed, but muted colours might pop up at times. Remember that the Canvas Infinity’s display is just 720p and lags behind competition like the Lenovo K8 Note and Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 in terms of quality. The Canvas Infinity by far has the best fingerprint sensor I have ever used on an affordable smartphone and unlocks the phone in seconds.

Micromax Canvas Infinity performance review

As far as its performance is concerned, it is fairly acceptable for day-to-day use. The phone uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor with 3GB RAM. Fortunately, I felt the phone to be snappy as it easily handled multiple apps and processes in the background. The Canvas Infinity has 32GB of storage, with a microSD slot for extending that by up to 128GB.

Real world usage of the Canvas Infinity was smooth, but the phone does struggle a lot when running some of the demanding games like Real Racing and Asphalt and among others. Then again, you need to remember that it does retail for less than Rs 10,000.

Micromax Canvas Infinity software and battery review

The Canvas Infinity runs on Android 7.1.2 Nougat, though it’s not a pure form of Android. Tweaks have been made to accommodate the taller 18:9 display. Pre-loaded apps are there but the company does a great job in keeping the interface clean. Battery life on the Canvas Infinity is good if not the best ; it lasted anywhere close to 9 hours on a single charge. If you are constantly taking photos and uploading them on Facebook and Instagram, you will end up using juice more often. Again, in the real world you will find it performs better than this. The Canvas Infinity is backed by a 2900mAh battery.

Also read: Micromax Canvas Infinity first impressions: Infinity display at a budget, but will it be a hit?

Micromax Canvas Infinity camera review

The Canvas Infinity’s camera isn’t its greatest strength, but it does a decent job. The Canvas Infinity has a 13-megapixel rear camera, which is fast to use, and the aperture is a f/2.0. In practice, my photographs came out looking bright and less blurry, even in low light conditions. More than the back camera, I liked the front-facing 16 MP “selfie” camera which offers quality good enough to upload to social media which is what most users want.

Camera sample from Micromax Canvas Infinity. (Image resized for web) Camera sample from Micromax Canvas Infinity. (Image resized for web)

Camera sample from Micromax Canvas Infinity. (Image resized for web) Camera sample from Micromax Canvas Infinity. (Image resized for web)

Camera sample from Micromax Canvas Infinity. (Image resized for web) Camera sample from Micromax Canvas Infinity. (Image resized for web)

Camera sample from Micromax Canvas Infinity. (Image resized for web) Camera sample from Micromax Canvas Infinity. (Image resized for web)

Micromax Canvas Infinity verdict

Micromax Canvas Infinity isn’t perfect, but it doesn’t disappoint either. What I really liked about the Canvas Infinity is that it doesn’t look inferior from a performance standpoint of view. The features that really standout from the rest of the crowd is its taller aspect ratio display and the cameras. That’s a pretty good proposition – after all, the phone only costs Rs 9,999. Micromax Canvas Infinity is a solid phone at its current price.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd