Logitech UE Wonderboom review: Portable waterproof Bluetooth speaker comes at a premium price

There are plenty of great Bluetooth speakers out there, but ones that can handle the rain, a dunk in the bath or a splash of water aren’t many. That’s why Ultimate Ears, a brand of Logitech company, has launched a rugged Bluetooth speaker packed with 360-sound in India. The Wonderboom is a compact waterproof speaker that also happens to have a good sound quality. All of which sounds very exciting. Here’s our review of UE Wonderboom that’s launched in India at a price of Rs 7,995

UE Wonderboom Design

Aesthetically speaking, the Wonderboom is as big as a standard coffee mug. It has a squarish design and fits perfectly in hand. It makes a very practical and handy device for someone who travels constantly. The speaker has the soft rubber finish finish on top and bottom, and is coated in a thick mesh fabric. The top of Wonderboom houses the central UE button for pairing, but can be used to play, pause and skip tracks.

You will also find two volume controls on the front and a power button on top that you can press upon to pair the speaker with a smartphone. Around the back of the speaker is a small rubber cover that hides the USB charging port. Available in grey, black, red, blue, pink and lilac, so you can pick up a colour that suits your mood and personality. I tested the Wonderboom in lilac.

UE Wonderboom Water resistance

The UE Wonderboom is also IPX7 water resistance rated — meaning it can withstand splashing water. In my time spent with the Wonderboom, I tested the speaker in shower. Initially I wasn’t so sure whether it will work or not. But it didn’t disappoint me at the end. However, I’ll advise you not to dunk the speaker in water. Primarily because you won’t hear the sound.

UE Wonderboom Setup, sound quality and battery

UE Wonderboom can be paired seamlessly with iOS and Android devices over Bluetooth. There are no apps, unlike other UE Boom speakers. It’s a simple process, and it only takes a few seconds. When you turn it on the first time, the speaker goes into pairing mode. On my Asus ZenFone 3, I had to go to settings and look for the speaker listed in available devices.

As for the audio quality, it’s loud, with fair sound quality. The Wonderboom promises 360-sound, so it doesn’t really matter where you keep the device – left, right or center. UE claims you can pair two Wonderboom speakers but I wasn’t able to try the feature, as I had a single unit at the time of review. The battery is built right into the speaker and charges via microUSB 2.0 port. The unit ships with a cable, so you can charge the speaker via a computer. Logitech claims the battery will last 10 hours between micro-USB charges.

UE Wonderboom Verdict

The speaker quality is excellent, and a waterproof built is icing on the cake. However, the Wonderboom doesn’t come cheap. At Rs 7,995, it commands a premium price. If you’re okay with paying this much for a speaker, then try out the UE Wonderboom. However, for the average consumer looking for a budget speaker under Rs 5000, this might not be an ideal choice.

